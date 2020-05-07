BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Given the merger between HC Group Holdings II, Inc. (“Option Care”) and BioScrip, Inc. (“BioScrip”) to form Option Care Health on August 6, 2019, comparisons to historical periods are relative to legacy Option Care only and incorporate BioScrip results from August 6, 2019 prospectively. Further, as reported on February 3, 2020, the Company recently completed a reverse 1-for-4 stock split and, as a result, all per share data below is reported incorporating the effect of the reverse stock split as if it was effective for all periods reported.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $705.4 million, up 48.0% compared to $476.5 million in the first quarter of 2019





Gross profit of $158.0 million, or 22.4% of net revenue, up 60.9% compared to $98.2 million, or 20.6% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2019





Net loss of $19.9 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to net loss of $3.7 million, or $0.03 per share, in the first quarter of 2019





Adjusted EBITDA of $40.2 million, up 107.6% compared to $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2019





Cash flow from operations of $18.4 million, up 102.7% compared to $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2019





Cash balances of $77.2 million at the end of the first quarter and no outstanding borrowings on the Company’s $150.0 million revolver

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with the strong financial results generated in the first quarter, including robust revenue growth and solid cash flow generation. More importantly, as the COVID-19 pandemic arose in the latter part of the first quarter, I could not be prouder of how the team of more than 5,000 professionals that comprises Option Care Heath continue to rise to the challenge to combat the coronavirus. We continue to focus on delivering extraordinary care despite the dynamic situation and believe transitioning care to the home or one of our dedicated infusion suites is part of the solution.”

Update on the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

In March, at the onset of the pandemic, the Company established a centralized command center to focus on a coordinated and collaborative rapid response. Option Care Health has focused on four primary priorities: (i) ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our employees, (ii) maintaining the continuity of care for our patients, (iii) collaborating with referral sources to support the transition of their patients and alleviate the stress on the healthcare system and (iv) maintaining financial stability and liquidity for the enterprise. Overall, the Option Care Health team has executed well across all four key priorities.

Based on the significant technology and infrastructure investments over the past five years, the Company quickly and efficiently enabled and supported a virtual and remote workforce for all key functions outside of our compounding pharmacies and has maintained overall business continuity. The Company has sought to aggressively procure necessary personal protective equipment and medical supplies to ensure the safety of our clinicians and adequate inventory levels. To date, the Company has maintained adequate levels of critical supplies.

With a network of more than 100 compounding facilities and approximately 2,900 clinicians, Option Care Health has worked tirelessly to ensure continuity of care for the thousands of patients who entrust the Company with their care for life-saving and life-sustaining therapies. Through its comprehensive clinical protocols and national scale, the Company has diligently worked with health systems to transition patients from hospital and acute care settings to alternative sites for delivery of care while concurrently partnering with payers to ensure streamlined authorization and onboarding processes for new patients.

Building upon the cash generation momentum from 2019, the Company has aggressively taken steps to optimize cash flow and preservation. To date, the Company has experienced no material deceleration in cash collections and collaboration with payers continues to be productive. Despite higher expenditures for certain critical medical supplies and drugs, cash flow generation continues to be robust. Based on the continued strong cash balances, the Company has not drawn on its revolver to date and monitors liquidity on a daily basis. Available borrowings under the facility, reduced by outstanding letters of credit, remains approximately $140 million.

Looking forward, the pandemic is expected to impact the Company across a number of areas; however, such impacts cannot be accurately projected given the dynamic nature of the situation. Such affected areas may include, but are not limited to:

Variability in acute therapy patient referrals from hospitals based on changes in hospital-based procedures and treatment patterns,





Variability in chronic therapy patient referrals based on disruptions in the diagnosis of chronic conditions requiring infusion therapy,





Inefficiencies in clinical labor expenses and higher labor costs from staffing disruptions and availability, potential overtime due to inefficient clinical staffing and utilization of contract labor, and





Higher costs to procure, and potential unavailability of, critical personal protection equipment, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies given a constrained supply environment.

The leadership team of Option Care Health continues to focus on the four critical priorities and efforts to minimize the financial impact of the areas identified above. Additionally, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economics Security Act, the Company received approximately $11.7 million from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund in April. To what extent the received funds will offset negative impacts of the pandemic is yet to be determined. As a result, the Company is not in a position to maintain its previously-communicated guidance for the full year 2020. The Company will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as able.

Conference Call

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Investor Contacts

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,244 $ 67,056 Accounts receivable, net 337,197 324,416 Inventories 139,128 115,876 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,703 51,306 Total current assets 601,272 558,654 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 125,786 133,198 Intangible assets, net 377,196 385,910 Goodwill 1,427,883 1,425,542 Other noncurrent assets 80,394 86,243 Total noncurrent assets 2,011,259 2,030,893 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,612,531 $ 2,589,547 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 265,703 $ 221,060 Other current liabilities 113,320 108,944 Total current liabilities 379,023 330,004 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,276,329 1,277,246 Other noncurrent liabilities 86,686 75,470 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,363,015 1,352,716 Total liabilities 1,742,038 1,682,720 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 870,493 906,827 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,612,531 $ 2,589,547





OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 NET REVENUE $ 705,440 $ 476,492 COST OF REVENUE 547,411 378,298 GROSS PROFIT 158,029 98,194 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 129,280 82,787 Depreciation and amortization expense 20,101 9,969 Total operating expenses 149,381 92,756 OPERATING INCOME 8,648 5,438 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (28,087 ) (11,045 ) Other, net 570 473 Total other expense (27,517 ) (10,572 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (18,869 ) (5,134 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 1,041 (1,422 ) NET LOSS $ (19,910 ) $ (3,712 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.03 )





OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (19,910 ) $ (3,712 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 21,844 10,749 Other non-cash adjustments 5,773 2,448 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (12,781 ) 266 Inventories (23,252 ) (6,690 ) Accounts payable 42,302 (3,395 ) Other 4,427 9,414 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,403 9,080 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (5,353 ) (5,367 ) Other investing cash flows — 636 Net cash used in investing activities (5,353 ) (4,731 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Other financing cash flows (2,862 ) (3,038 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,862 ) (3,038 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 10,188 1,311 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 67,056 36,391 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 77,244 $ 37,702



