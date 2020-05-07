Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Relay Market by Voltage (High, Medium, Low), End-User (Utilities, Industrial, Railways, Others), Application (Feeder, Transmission Line, Motor, Transformer, Generator, Breaker, Capacitor Bank, Busbar), Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protective relay market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 2.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



The increasing share of renewable energy are expected to drive the demand for the protective relay. Various application types of the protective relay are increasing in utilities, industries, railways, and other (airports, hospitals, commercial complexes), which would further aid the growth of this market. The lack of investment by the government in grid stability is a restraint for the growth of the protective relay market.



The low voltage segment, by voltage, is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period



The low voltage segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period. Low voltage relays are used in low voltage applications in utilities and other applications like motors and lifts in industrial and commercial buildings. The increasing focus on industrial and commercial activity will drive the long term growth of this segment all over the world, particularly in the Asia Pacific.



The Utility segment, by end-user, is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The three-phase segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate of all segments during the forecast period. New distribution network and grid expansion projects, replacement of old electromechanical protective relays with new and more advanced numeric relays, substation automation for improved power quality, and implementation of smart grids for better grid management are expected to drive the segment.



The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global protective relay market in terms of market size



The Asia Pacific is currently the largest protective relay market, followed by North America and Europe. The growth of a protective relay market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing demand for electrical energy due to urbanization and industrialization, distribution network upgrade, and the increasing renewable energy sector. Also, rising investments in smart grid infrastructure projects that include distribution automation would result in an increased demand for protective relay in the Asia-Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Protective Relay Market

4.2 Protective Relay Market (Value), by Region

4.3 Protective Relay Market, by Voltage

4.4 Protective Relay Market, by Technology

4.5 Protective Relay Market, by Application

4.6 Protective Relay Market, by End-User



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Renewable Capacity Additions

5.2.1.2 Adoption of Iec 61850 Standard for Substation Automation

5.2.1.3 Replacement of Old Electromechanical and Static Relays with New Numeric Relays

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Competition from the Unorganized Sector

5.2.2.2 Lack of Investment in Grid Stability in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Power Demand and Investments in Smart Grid Infrastructure

5.2.3.2 Changing Face of the Middle Eastern Manufacturing Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cybersecurity of Numerical Relays

5.2.4.2 Covid-19 Outbreak



6 Protective Relay Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Digital & Numeric Relay

6.2.1 Increased Focus on Substation Automation and Smart Grid is Expected Drive the Market

6.3 Electromechanical & Static Relay

6.3.1 Continued Application in Harsh Environment and Replacing Older Relays Are Expected to Drive the Market Segment



7 Protective Relay Market, by Voltage

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Low Voltage

7.2.1 Covid-19 Outbreak is Expected Slowdown the Low Voltage Protective Relay Market in 2020

7.3 Medium Voltage

7.3.1 Increased Electricity Utility Activity is Expected to Drive the Medium Voltage Segment

7.4 High- Voltage

7.4.1 New Transmission Line Projects in the Asia Pacific Are Expected to Drive the Segment



8 Protective Relay Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Generator

8.2.1 Global Increase in Wind Power Generation Capacity is Expected to Drive the Segment

8.3 Transmission Line

8.3.1 Investment in Smart Grid is Likely to Drive the Segment

8.4 Busbar

8.4.1 Electrical Utility Infrastructure Development is Likely to Drive the Segment

8.5 Transformer

8.5.1 Increased Focus on Substation Automation in Asia Pacific Will Drive the Market

8.6 Feeder

8.6.1 Increased Electrical Infrastructure and Industrial Activities Will Drive the Market

8.7 Motor

8.7.1 Slowdown in Non-Essential Manufacturing Due to Covid-19 Pandemic Will Adversely Affect the Segment in Short Term

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Increased Substation Activity Will Boost the Market Growth



9 Protective Relay Market, by End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Utilities

9.2.1 Expansion of Transmission and Distribution Network Due to Growing Un-Interrupted Power Supply to the End-Users is Likely to Protective Relay Market Growth

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Growth in Industrial Sectors is Expected to Drive Market for Protective Relay

9.4 Railways

9.4.1 Growing Investments in Railways & Metros Likely to Propel Demand for Protective Relay

9.5 Others

9.5.1 COVID-19 Outbreak, Adversely Affect the Protective Relay Market in the Commercial Sector



10 Protective Relay Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 by Voltage

10.2.2 by Technology

10.2.3 by Application

10.2.4 by End-User

10.2.5 by Country

10.2.5.1 US

10.2.5.1.1 Increasing Investment in Electrical Infrastructure Upgrades is Expected to Drive the Demand for Protective Relay Market

10.2.5.2 Canada

10.2.5.2.1 Investment in Electricity Utility Upgrade is Expected to Drive This Market

10.2.5.3 Mexico

10.2.5.3.1 Utilities Segment is Expected to Dominate the Protective Relay Market During the Forecast Period

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 by Voltage

10.3.2 by Technology

10.3.3 by Application

10.3.4 by End-User

10.3.5 by Country

10.3.5.1 UK

10.3.5.1.1 Growing Investments in Electrical Infrastructure to Offer Growth Opportunities for the Protective Relay Market

10.3.5.2 Germany

10.3.5.2.1 Renewable Energy Capacity Developments Are Driving the Protective Relay Market

10.3.5.3 Italy

10.3.5.3.1 Investments in Utility and Railways Are Likely to Drive the Market

10.3.5.4 France

10.3.5.4.1 Increasing Investments in Renewable Energy Likely to Boost the Demand for Protective Relay

10.3.5.5 Spain

10.3.5.5.1 Increasing Investments in Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Likely to Boost the Demand for Protective Relay

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 by Voltage

10.4.2 by Technology

10.4.3 by Application

10.4.4 by End-User

10.4.5 by Country

10.4.5.1 China

10.4.5.1.1 Strong Growth in the Energy and Manufacturing Sectors is Driving the Protective Relay Market

10.4.5.2 India

10.4.5.2.1 Increased Power Generation and Growth in the Manufacturing Sector Are Likely to Drive the Market

10.4.5.3 Japan

10.4.5.3.1 Government Initiatives to Boost Renewable Energy Generation Would Boost the Protective Relay Market

10.4.5.4 Australia

10.4.5.4.1 Increasing Investments in Clean Energy and Infrastructure Development Projects Would Drive the Protective Relay Market

10.4.5.5 South Korea

10.4.5.5.1 Increased Power Generation Using Renewables and Growth in the Manufacturing Sector Are Likely to Drive the Market

10.5 South America

10.5.1 by Voltage

10.5.2 by Technology

10.5.3 by Application

10.5.4 by End-User

10.5.5 by Country

10.5.5.1 Brazil

10.5.5.1.1 Robust T&D Projects Are Likely to Boost the Protective Relay Market

10.5.5.2 Argentina

10.5.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Boost Renewable Energy Generation Would Boost the Protective Relay Market

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 by Voltage

10.6.2 by Technology

10.6.3 by Application

10.6.4 by End-User

10.6.5 by Country

10.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.5.1.1 Focus on Diversified Electricity Generation and Infrastructure Projects is Expected to Drive the Market

10.6.5.2 UAE

10.6.5.2.1 Government Initiatives Promoting Renewable Energy Are Expected to Drive the Market

10.6.5.3 Qatar

10.6.5.3.1 Utility Sector is Expected to Drive the Protective Relay Market in Qatar

10.6.5.4 Egypt

10.6.5.4.1 Focus on Upgrading the Infrastructure is Expected to Drive the Market

10.6.5.5 South Africa

10.6.5.5.1 Utility Sector is Expected to Drive the Protective Relay Market in South Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging

11.3 Market Share, 2019

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 New Product Launches

11.4.2 Investments & Expansions

11.4.3 Merger & Acquisitions

11.4.4 Contracts & Agreements

11.4.5 Others



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Schneider Electric

12.2 ABB

12.3 Siemens

12.4 General Electric

12.5 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

12.6 Eaton

12.7 Larsen & Toubro

12.8 Nr Electric

12.9 Mitsubishi Electric

12.10 Toshiba

12.11 CG Power and Industrial Solutions

12.12 Ziv Aplicaciones Y Tecnologia

12.13 Basler Electric

12.14 Fanox Electronic

12.15 Orion Italia

12.16 Woodward

12.17 Ashida Electronics

12.18 Littelfuse

12.19 Rockwell

12.20 Solcon

