Adjusted EBITDA Margin More than Doubles on a Y/Y Basis



Y/Y Variable Revenue Growth; First Time Since Third Quarter 2018

April GMV Sets Record, Topping $1 Billion and Exceeding December 2019

Company Withdraws 2020 Full Year Financial Outlook Due to COVID-19 Related Uncertainty

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"During this unprecedented pandemic, we moved quickly to a virtual model to protect the safety of our employees and communities. Despite the disruption, our team kept its focus on our customers and we delivered strong financial results for the quarter," said David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor’s chief executive officer. "An unexpected surge to holiday-level GMV (gross merchandise value) levels processed on our platform continued into April, highlighting the critical role we have played in helping our customers adapt seamlessly to a rapidly-changing situation. Further, our strong liquidity and cash flow have allowed us to continue to think and invest for the long term as we consider ways to help our customers accelerate their digital transformation. While our first quarter 2020 financial results exceeded prior guidance, we have decided to withdraw our previously announced guidance for the full year 2020 due to uncertainty stemming from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue was $32.0 million for the first quarter 2020, an increase of 1.5% from the year-ago period. On a trailing twelve month basis, brands revenue continued to expand for the first quarter 2020 to a new high of 30.6% of total revenue. Fixed subscription fees were $25.8 million, or 80.6% of total revenue, an increase of 1.4% from the year-ago period. Variable revenues were $6.2 million, or 19.4% of total revenue, an increase of 1.5% from the year-ago period.





Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $25.0 million, representing a 78.0% gross margin for the first quarter 2020, compared with $24.0 million and 76.2%, respectively, for the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $25.3 million, representing a 78.9% non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter 2020, compared with $24.4 million and 77.4%, respectively, for the year-ago period. For a description of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin and other non-GAAP measures included in this press release, including their potential limitations, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.





Net Income (Loss): GAAP net income was $2.0 million for the first quarter 2020, compared with GAAP net loss of $(2.3) million for the year-ago period. Basic and diluted GAAP net income per share was $0.07 based on 28.2 million and 29.0 million basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively, for the first quarter 2020, compared with GAAP net loss of $(0.08) per share based on 27.5 million basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the year-ago period.





Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $6.5 million for the first quarter 2020, compared with $2.6 million for the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter 2020 was 20.3%, compared with 8.3% for the year-ago period.





Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $6.5 million for the first quarter 2020, compared with $2.6 million for the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter 2020 was 20.3%, compared with 8.3% for the year-ago period. Cash: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $56.3 million as of March 31, 2020, compared with $51.8 million as of December 31, 2019. Cash generated from operations was $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $1.4 million for the year-ago period. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

COVID-19

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we activated our business continuity program in late February. In order to ensure employee safety we implemented a temporary, global work-from-home policy in early March and halted all business travel, a transition that went smoothly and did not disrupt our operations. We continue to prioritize employee safety and anticipate continuing our work-from-home policy until it is safe to return to our offices, at which point we anticipate a phased approach to doing so. We also initiated a program to assist customers experiencing demonstrated hardship and, to date, have applied approximately $1 million in relief in the form of deferred payment plans or reduced contractual tiers, in an effort to support them during this challenging period. Lastly, we are proud that our employees continue to give back to the community in various ways, including individually donating over $18,000 to the North Carolina Hospital Association’s Feed the Soul campaign in support of North Carolina based restaurants and healthcare workers.

Recent Operating Highlights

ChannelAdvisor Starter Edition Beta Launch: Entered a beta launch with a strategic partner, ShipStation, for ChannelAdvisor Starter Edition, a solution designed to help small-to-medium-sized merchants streamline their marketplace operations and expand to new channels.





Support for New Selling Channels: Launched support for more than a dozen new marketplaces, including Amazon in the Netherlands and Singapore, as well as drop-ship integrations with Office Depot and Lowe's.





Enhanced Advertising Support: Enhanced support for Amazon Advertising with flexible campaign scheduling or "dayparting" capabilities to help merchants maximize advertising spend by adjusting bid amounts to coincide with days and times during which conversions are highest and extended the Dynamic Shopping Links solution, enabling brands to make advertising campaigns shoppable.





Enhanced support for Amazon Advertising with flexible campaign scheduling or “dayparting” capabilities to help merchants maximize advertising spend by adjusting bid amounts to coincide with days and times during which conversions are highest and extended the Dynamic Shopping Links solution, enabling brands to make advertising campaigns shoppable. Customer Details: In the first quarter 2020, ChannelAdvisor added notable new customers including VENUS Fashion & Swim and expanded relationships with Bronson Nutritionals, Burton Snowboards, Horizon Hobby, and Spoonflower.

Financial Outlook

Based on the information available as of today, ChannelAdvisor is issuing guidance for its second quarter 2020 but is no longer issuing guidance for the full year 2020.

(in millions) Q2 2020 Revenue $32.5 (floor) Adjusted EBITDA $6.0 (floor) Stock-based Compensation Expense $2.8 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 28.4

Refer to the "Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" table included with the financial tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Information

What: ChannelAdvisor First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, May 7, 2020 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Live Call: (855) 638-4821, Passcode 6357477, Toll free (704) 288-0612, Passcode 6357477, Toll Webcast: http://ir.channeladvisor.com (live and replay)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin. Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation, amortization, income tax expense, net interest expense and stock-based compensation expense. Free cash flow is cash flow from operations, reduced by purchases of property and equipment and payment of software development costs. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude stock-based compensation expense.

ChannelAdvisor believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors relating to ChannelAdvisor’s financial condition and results of operations. The company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management of the company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company’s financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results and guidance prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. ChannelAdvisor urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company’s business. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly named non-GAAP measures differently than we do, which limits their usefulness in comparing our financial results with theirs.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance for the second quarter 2020 and expectations regarding our growth and that of the e-commerce industry. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond ChannelAdvisor’s control. ChannelAdvisor’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in ChannelAdvisor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as well as other documents that may be filed by the company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available on the ‘SEC Filings’ section of the Investor Relations page of our website at http://ir.channeladvisor.com. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic conditions and on our revenues and financial performance; our reliance for a significant portion of our revenue on sales by our customers on the Amazon and eBay marketplaces and through advertisements on Google; our ability to respond to rapid changes in channel technologies or requirements; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors, which could include the channels themselves; our reliance in part on a pricing model under which a portion of the subscription fees we receive from customers is variable, based upon the amount of transaction volume that those customers process through our platform; our reliance on non-redundant data centers and cloud computing providers to deliver our SaaS solutions; the potential that the e-commerce market does not grow, or grows more slowly than we expect, particularly on the channels that our solutions support; challenges and risks associated with our international operations; our ability to align our expenses with revenue; and risks related to security or privacy breaches. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent ChannelAdvisor’s views as of the date of this press release. ChannelAdvisor undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing ChannelAdvisor’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.









ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,349 $ 51,785 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $465 and $733 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 21,300 22,126 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,518 10,452 Total current assets 87,167 84,363 Operating lease right of use assets 10,202 11,128 Property and equipment, net 9,322 9,597 Goodwill 23,486 23,486 Intangible assets, net 1,133 1,285 Deferred contract costs, net of current portion

12,347 12,810 Long-term deferred tax assets, net 3,113 3,584 Other assets 674 614 Total assets $ 147,444 $ 146,867 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,272 $ 409 Accrued expenses 7,445 8,577 Deferred revenue 19,335 21,000 Other current liabilities 6,600 6,431 Total current liabilities 34,652 36,417 Long-term operating leases, net of current portion 8,526 9,767 Long-term finance leases, net of current portion 19 27 Other long-term liabilities 1,130 1,007 Total liabilities 44,327 47,218 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 28,365,069 and 28,077,469 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 280,132 278,111 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,540 ) (1,740 ) Accumulated deficit (174,503 ) (176,750 ) Total stockholders' equity 103,117 99,649 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 147,444 $ 146,867









ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 32,032 $ 31,574 Cost of revenue (1) (2) 7,063 7,529 Gross profit 24,969 24,045 Operating expenses (1) (2): Sales and marketing 12,340 14,313 Research and development 4,801 5,333 General and administrative 5,735 6,699 Total operating expenses 22,876 26,345 Income (loss) from operations 2,093 (2,300 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 126 183 Other income (expense), net 8 (20 ) Total other income 134 163 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,227 (2,137 ) Income tax expense 220 192 Net income (loss) $ 2,007 $ (2,329 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.08 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,161,765 27,493,049 Diluted 29,047,028 27,493,049 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenue $ 319 $ 385 Sales and marketing 740 1,036 Research and development 680 730 General and administrative 1,175 1,247 $ 2,914 $ 3,398 (2) Includes depreciation and amortization as follows: Cost of revenue $ 976 $ 923 Sales and marketing 155 206 Research and development 70 90 General and administrative 277 327 $ 1,478 $ 1,546









ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 2,007 $ (2,329 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,478 1,546 Bad debt expense 297 242 Stock-based compensation expense 2,914 3,398 Deferred income taxes 220 189 Other items, net (213 ) 60 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 291 1,231 Prepaid expenses and other assets 993 1,525 Deferred contract costs (60 ) (511 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (981 ) (3,092 ) Deferred revenue (1,204 ) (839 ) Cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 5,742 1,420 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (344 ) (172 ) Payment of internal-use software development costs (672 ) (511 ) Cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (1,016 ) (683 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of finance leases (7 ) (446 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 87 937 Cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities 80 491 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (242 ) 3 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,564 1,231 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 51,785 47,185 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 56,349 $ 48,416









Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin

to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin (unaudited; dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 32,032 $ 31,574 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 24,969 $ 24,045 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense included within cost of revenue 319 385 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 25,288 $ 24,430 Gross margin (GAAP) 78.0 % 76.2 % Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 78.9 % 77.4 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 22,876 $ 26,345 Less: Stock-based compensation expense included within operating expenses 2,595 3,013 Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 20,281 $ 23,332





Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and GAAP Operating Margin

to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin (unaudited; dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 32,032 $ 31,574 Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 2,093 $ (2,300 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 2,914 3,398 Income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 5,007 $ 1,098 Operating margin (GAAP) 6.5 % (7.3 )% Operating margin (Non-GAAP) 15.6 % 3.5 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,007 $ (2,329 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 2,914 3,398 Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 4,921 $ 1,069





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,007 $ (2,329 ) Adjustments: Interest (income) expense, net (126 ) (183 ) Income tax expense 220 192 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,478 1,546 Total adjustments 1,572 1,555 EBITDA 3,579 (774 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,914 3,398 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,493 $ 2,624





Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 5,742 $ 1,420 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (344 ) (172 ) Less: Payment of software development costs (672 ) (511 ) Free cash flow $ 4,726 $ 737





Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation (unaudited; in millions) Second Quarter 2020 Floor Net income (estimate) $ 1.5 Adjustments (estimates): Interest (income) expense, net (0.1 ) Income tax expense 0.2 Depreciation and amortization expense 1.6 Total adjustments 1.7 EBITDA 3.2 Stock-based compensation expense (estimate) 2.8 Adjusted EBITDA guidance (floor) $ 6.0





