Providing critical support to Canadians and our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic; embracing our new mode of operations as we continue to deliver exceptional customer service
Consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth of 5.4 and 4.2 per cent respectively combined with strong free cash flow of $545 million
Solid first quarter customer growth of 106,000 net client additions, up 12,000 over the same period last year, reflecting continued broadband network leadership and customer service excellence
Wireless net additions of 70,000, including 21,000 high-quality mobile phone net additions and low blended mobile phone churn of 0.94 per cent
Strong wireline results, including EBITDA growth of 7.2 per cent and 36,000 net additions, up 2,000 over the same period a year ago driven by stronger Internet and security additions
Declaring quarterly dividend of $0.29125 per share; unchanged and supported by strong free cash flow growth
In light of the evolving nature and uncertainty of the global COVID-19 health crisis, TELUS deferring an update to its 2020 financial guidance to the second quarter 2020 earnings release; Continuing to focus on driving free cash flow and future dividend growth
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation today released its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2020. For the quarter, consolidated operating revenue of $3.7 billion increased by 5.4 per cent over the same period a year ago. Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 2.2 per cent to $1.4 billion and when excluding restructuring and other costs and non-recurring losses and equity losses related to real estate joint ventures, Adjusted EBITDA was up 4.2 per cent. This growth reflects growth in wireline data service margins, an increased EBITDA contribution from our TELUS International customer care and business services, including in part increased margin contribution from the acquisition of Competence Call Center (CCC), and health businesses, as well as higher wireless network revenue driven by a growing subscriber base. Our quarterly revenue and EBITDA growth rates were partly offset by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly due to the travel restrictions and border closures mandated by various governments as well as proactive steps we elected to take to keep our customers and employees safe during this health crisis.
For the quarter, net income of $353 million decreased by 19 per cent over the same period last year and Basic earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 decreased by 22 per cent as EBITDA growth was more than offset by higher depreciation and amortization due to growth in our capital assets from recent acquisitions, including CCC and ADT Canada, as well as ongoing investments to support the expansion of our broadband footprint, including our generational investment to connect homes and businesses to TELUS PureFibre and enhanced LTE technology coverage. Higher shares outstanding over the prior year, primarily reflecting additional shares issued from our equity offering in February 2020, also contributed to the decline. When excluding the effects of restructuring and other costs, income tax-related adjustments, and non-recurring losses and equity losses related to real estate joint ventures, adjusted net income of $400 million decreased by 12 per cent compared to the prior year, while adjusted basic EPS of $0.32 was down 16 per cent. Free cash flow of $545 million increased by $392 million over the same period a year ago, resulting primarily from decreased income tax payments, lower device subsidy leasing amounts, lower restructuring and other costs disbursements and higher EBITDA. Free cash flow before income taxes increased by 33 per cent to $669 million.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the communities where we live, work and serve,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. “Our team is working diligently, and with their characteristic grit, collaboration and innovation to ensure all Canadians stay connected at a time when the human connection has never been more important. We are simultaneously ensuring we meet the needs of all of our stakeholders as we begin to focus our collective efforts on modernizing our mode of operations as a necessary outcome of the global health emergency.”
Mr. Entwistle continued, “TELUS once again achieved strong financial and operational results in the first quarter, characterized by our hallmark of meaningful customer growth, together with enhanced profitability, despite the challenging circumstances we faced in the month of March. Our robust and consistent performance over the longer-term, coupled with our strong financial position, positions us well to navigate the uncertainty caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for anticipated post-pandemic economic challenges and market opportunities. Indeed, as we have responded to this unprecedented global health emergency, our focus has been on taking care of our team members, our customers and communities.”
“We have implemented measures to ensure the safety of our team members and keep them productive and importantly, employed,” Mr. Entwistle added. “Notably, over 95 per cent of our domestic team members have been transitioned to effectively work from home, while team members directly impacted by store closures have been redeployed into other areas of the business requiring additional support. In the stores that remain open to provide essential services, we have enabled a touchless in-store experience and provided the highest level of sanitation and personal protective equipment, ensuring every possible measure is taken to protect our team and customers.”
“I continue to be inspired by the TELUS team as they work around the clock, often under exceptionally challenging circumstances, to keep Canadians connected. Notably, we are leveraging and significantly enhancing our strong digital capabilities to safeguard team member and customer health and to support customer transactions to help offset the impact of store closures. To help alleviate the financial hardship this pandemic has placed on many of our customers, we implemented a number of initiatives. For consumers, we are deferring planned pricing increases, extending promotions and offering flexible payment arrangements. We are similarly offering a number of solutions and promotions to help our business customers support their own customers, virtually,” Mr. Entwistle commented.
“With global physical distancing measures in place, our world-leading broadband services have never before been more essential, as citizens are increasingly relying on this connectivity to stay in touch with loved ones, access essential health and safety information, as well as work, learn, socialize and entertain more at home. Our technology teams continue to rise above and focus relentlessly on maintaining robust reliability and world-leading performance across all of our critical services, while proactively managing record-high traffic levels, most notably across voice and video calling, messaging, TV viewership and home Wi-Fi. By way of illustration, during these peak periods, we experienced traffic rates that were four times those that occurred on Mother’s Day in 2019 – traditionally one of our highest traffic days of the year. Our team’s efforts to sustain our networks during the pandemic is tantamount to supporting Super Bowl-level traffic, every day. Reflecting our significant efforts to ensure network excellence during this critical time, Opensignal analysed 4G download speeds globally on a weekly basis from January through the end of March 2020. The report shows that not only are Canada’s networks continuing to operate very well through the COVID-19 crisis, Canada is the fastest across 45 countries tested for 4G download speeds for mobile experience. By contrast, countries like Australia and the U.K. were challenged to support the added traffic and pressure, at times experiencing download speeds up to 15 per cent and 30 per cent slower, respectively. Complementing this acknowledgement, TELUS was recognized in Tutela’s Canada State of Mobile Networks Report April 2020 for its global network leadership, winning three of the national awards for Core Consistent Quality, Download Throughput, and Latency, and tying for Excellent Consistent Quality. Furthermore, J.D. Power recognized TELUS as having the top wireless network in Canada, marking the sixth consecutive year that TELUS has earned a J.D. Power Award for network quality. This ranking builds on the recognition TELUS has also consistently earned from PCMag and Ookla, in addition to Opensignal, Tutela and J.D. Power, for three or more years. Moreover, TELUS wireline broadband network has performed exceedingly well, in stark contrast to networks in many other countries around the globe where governments have had to step in and manage traffic.”
Mr. Entwistle added, “We continue to expand our innovative health technology and services across the country, and our virtual care offerings have never been more important to Canadians. With the introduction of virtual fee codes by all provincial governments to enable remote patient care, TELUS Health launched video visit functionality integrated with TELUS electronic medical records (EMR), enabling 26,000 Canadian doctors using a TELUS EMR solution to conduct virtual care with their patients. Canadians continue to leverage our one-on-one virtual health solutions, with Akira by TELUS Health increasing the productivity of our clinical staff by utilizing a combination of asynchronous text messaging and secure video for convenient, on-demand access for patients. Correspondingly, we have experienced a tenfold surge in demand for our Babylon by TELUS Health virtual care services and doctor appointments, now available in B.C., Alberta and Ontario, with other provinces launching soon. Moreover, we continue to see tremendous adoption of our Home Health Monitoring (HHM) solutions, with the COVID-19 protocol integrated in TELUS Health HHM solution, and implemented by the B.C. Ministry of Health where hundreds of patients are being monitored.”
Mr. Entwistle continued, “Throughout this emergency, and in support of our Give Where We Live philosophy, we and the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation (TFFF) continue to provide exceptional support for our communities. The TFFF has committed $10 million to help build public healthcare capacity through the crisis and beyond. This funding is in addition to the $1.5 million donated through 131 TFFF community board grants in the first quarter alone. In addition, we are providing support for our remote and Indigenous communities, where they do not have the resources needed to manage this crisis. Moreover, we donated $500,000 to the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation, in support of its efforts to create therapeutic antiviral treatments for COVID-19.”
“We remain committed to our communities, ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens and young Canadians are also able to stay connected to what matters most. To that end, we are providing two months of free service to all low-income families enrolled in our Internet for Good program to help them manage the financial challenges associated with COVID-19. Furthermore, we extended our Internet for Good offer to families in B.C. and Alberta, with school-aged children from kindergarten to grade 12, ensuring every student can stay connected to exciting learning opportunities from their homes, including the Microsoft Family learning centre, comprised of a collection of free, curated educational resources from around the world. In addition, working in partnership with Apple, we are providing iPads to school boards in B.C., Alberta, and Quebec to support continuous virtual learning with free LTE connectivity until June 30. It is our hope that together, these measures will make a meaningful impact and for all Canadians. Moreover, in the first quarter, we launched seven new TELUS mobile health clinics across Canada, bringing our total to 11 clinics. Importantly, six of these mobile health clinics have been repurposed, in collaboration with health authorities, to increase the COVID-19 pandemic response capacities.”
“To demonstrate our gratitude for the tremendous courage and selflessness of Canadian frontline healthcare workers, we expanded our Mobility for Good program, providing a credit for two months of wireless service to thousands of hospital workers at select healthcare facilities in the areas across the country that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Furthermore, we are donating more than 10,000 free mobile devices and free rate plans, valued at more than $5 million, to hundreds of organizations across the country. These connections are giving hospitalized COVID-19 patients the ability to virtually connect with loved ones, while also enabling isolated seniors, and low-income, homeless and at-risk individuals with a much-needed lifeline to families, health practitioners and vital social support services during this complex time.”
“Our team’s unwavering commitment to improving outcomes for our fellow citizens, in concert with our leading financial and operating results and superior asset mix, continue to define TELUS’ leadership in social capitalism. Time and again, our team demonstrates that when things are at their worst, you can rely on TELUS to be at its best. Indeed, the incredible innovations we are driving in response to the current crisis, and the tuition value gleaned over the past several months, will help us evolve our operating model and further enhance the resiliency of our organization, ensuring we are strongly positioned for the new normal on the other side of this pandemic,” concluded Mr. Entwistle.
Doug French, Executive Vice-president and Chief Financial Officer, said, “I am inspired by the TELUS team’s resiliency and its commitment to delivering exceptional and innovative customer experiences during these uncertain times. Over the last several weeks, our team has made incredible strides as we have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, balancing the interests of our customers and communities, while adapting our business to the constantly changing situation with a focus on operational execution and cash flow.”
“We entered this global health emergency in a position of strength. Despite the fact that our first quarter results for 2020 were impacted by COVID-19 challenges, we delivered solid financial results, strong subscriber growth, leading customer churn and free cash flow more than three times higher on a year-over-year basis. We have a strong balance sheet, further supported by our successful $1.5 billion equity offering in February, with available liquidity of over $3 billion and no debt maturities until 2021. This puts us in an enviable position to navigate this period of uncertainty, and to continue to grow the business and prosper in the post-COVID-19 environment”, added Mr. French.
“In light of the evolving nature and uncertainty of the global COVID-19 health crisis, we are presently unable to predict the full range of positive and negative impacts of the crisis on our business and our previously issued guidance. As a result, we have taken the prudent decision to withdraw our existing annual financial guidance for 2020. We intend to provide an update on our overall assumptions and guidance when we report our second quarter results at the end of July. While we manage through this crisis, we are continuing to drive near-term efficiencies. For example, we have identified more than $250 million of cost reduction and margin accretion initiatives to date. This will allow us to mitigate the transient impacts related to the current crisis, manage through various stakeholder initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and remain focused on driving free cash flow toward our original expectation for 2020. We will look to re-allocate capital from lower anticipated success-based investments, in certain areas, towards network enhancements to further elevate our leadership position, including advancing our world-leading broadband network to drive both near and longer-term revenue and operating efficiency benefits, as well as sustainable cash flow and future dividend growth.”
“Based on strong free cash flow growth, we have declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29125 cents, which remains unchanged from our April payment, and represents a 3.6 per cent increase over the same period last year. We remain committed to balancing the interests of our many stakeholders and, against the backdrop of the myriad of initiatives we have taken in response to the global COVID-19 health crisis, we have made the decision to defer the dividend increase that would otherwise have been made this quarter as part of our ongoing multi-year dividend growth program. We remain confident in the long-term outlook for our business and the significant opportunities in front of us to further elevate the TELUS brand and accelerate our growth strategy, and we are hopeful that conditions will permit us to meet or exceed our targeted dividend increase when we report our third quarter results in November,” concluded Mr. French.
COVID-19 update
On March 11 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak of COVID-19 as a pandemic and by the end of March 2020, each Canadian province and territory had either declared a state of emergency or a public health emergency. As the pandemic continues to significantly impact public health and global economies, including Canada’s, we are leveraging our world-leading technology and solutions to support global efforts to reduce the risk of transmission and to keep Canadians connected, entertained and healthy.
While the nature of the pandemic and predictions relating to its duration and the appropriate response are continuously changing, we remain focused on our customers first priority, the welfare of our team and our fiduciary obligations to our investors, underpinned by our commitment to our social purpose, and guided by our Medical Advisory Council, a team of medical experts. Below are some highlights of the steps we have taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers, our team members, and our communities.
For our customers
For our team members
For our communities
Update to financial guidance
During these unprecedented times, we have experienced incremental demand for some of our products and services due to physical distancing being imposed by varying degrees worldwide and supported through our efforts to protect our team members and customers. Our wireless and wireline broadband network technology is an essential services, with Canadians increasingly relying on this connectivity to stay connected, informed and entertained at home. While physical distancing has affected our normal mode of operations, and thus is expected to negatively affect revenue growth of certain other products and services, we are adapting our go-to-market strategy and implementing innovative solutions to continue supporting our customers, such as touchless in-store experiences, virtual installations and repairs, and leveraging our digital footprint as our primary sales channel.
Due to the wide range of possible outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty with regards to the length of the pandemic and measures in place to limit its spread and transmission, the impact on our business cannot be accurately forecasted as of the date of this news release. Consequently, our operations and financial results could be materially different than predicted in our previously issued guidance and we have decided to withdraw our existing 2020 consolidated financial guidance. We intend to provide an update on our overall assumptions and guidance when we report our second quarter 2020 results at the end of July.
For further discussion on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the environment in which we operate, refer to section 1.2 in our first quarter 2020 Management’s discussion and analysis.
Summary of first quarter 2020 operating highlights
In wireless, external wireless operating revenues decreased 2.1 per cent as network revenue growth of 1.3 per cent was offset by a decline in equipment and other service revenues of 12 per cent. Network revenue growth reflects a 5.6 per cent growth in our subscriber base over the past 12 months, offset by a 1.2 per cent decline to monthly mobile phone ARPU. The decline in mobile phone ARPU was partly driven by the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic in March, such as lower roaming revenue from changing customer behaviour related to travel restrictions and our decision to temporarily waive roaming charges to aid travelling customers during the pandemic. The reduction in equipment and other service revenues reflects lower contracted volumes, which was partially due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, as customers reduced their general shopping habits and we closed 90 per cent of our retail stores for an undetermined period of time.
In wireline, external operating revenues increased by 14 per cent due to data services revenue growth of 18 per cent. Data services revenue growth was driven by a combination of higher revenues from our diverse portfolio of solutions, including our TELUS International customer care and business services which included contribution from our acquisition of CCC, growth in business volumes from both expanded services and customer growth, partly offset by temporary disruptions due to government-mandated site closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased revenues from home and business smart technology (including security) which included contribution from our acquisition of ADT Security Services Canada, Inc. (ADT Canada), internet and third wave data services, and TV also contributed to growth. This growth was partly offset by impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including a decline in health revenue due to the temporary closure of our Medisys Health Group (Medisys) and Copeman Healthcare centre (Copeman) clinics for all non-essential services, as well as our decision to waive home internet overage charges.
In the quarter, we added 119,000 new wireless, internet, TV and security customers, up 14,000 over the same quarter a year ago. The net additions included 21,000 mobile phones, 49,000 mobile connected devices, as well as 26,000 internet, 8,000 TV and 15,000 security customers. Our total wireless subscriber base of more than 10 million is up 5.6 per cent over the last twelve months, reflecting a 2.6 per cent increase in our mobile phones subscriber base to 8.7 million and a 25 per cent increase to our mobile connected devices subscriber base to nearly 1.6 million. Additionally, our internet connections are up 5.9 per cent over the last twelve months, surpassing 2 million customers, our TV subscriber base of 1.2 million is higher by 5.2 per cent and our security customer base expanded to 623,000. As a by-product of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures put into place to contain the risk of transmission, subscriber growth in the final weeks of March was lower as customers reduced their usual shopping habits and a significant number of physical sales channels were closed, resulting in a decrease in both gross additions as well as customer churn. Meanwhile, physical distancing also impacted our ability to enter homes and businesses to complete installations, however, we very quickly adapted to more digital and non-touch installation processes, giving our customers easier and safe ways to continue to transact with us.
Consolidated capital expenditures of $665 million increased by 2.9 per cent over the same period a year ago, partly due to investments to enhance network capacity, to support increased voice traffic and to ensure that Canadians can remain connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, capital expenditures included advancing wireless speeds and coverage, including pre-positioning for 5G, continuing to connect additional homes and businesses directly to our fibre-optic technology, and supporting improvements to our systems’ reliability, efficiency, and effectiveness. At the end of the quarter, our TELUS PureFibre network covered approximately 2.28 million premises, or approximately 71 per cent of our high-speed broadband footprint, reflecting an increase of approximately 340,000 fibre premises over the last twelve months.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|C$ millions, except footnotes and unless noted otherwise
|Three months ended
March 31
|Per cent
|(unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|change
|Operating revenues
|3,694
|3,506
|5.4
|Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization
|2,285
|2,127
|7.4
|EBITDA(1)
|1,409
|1,379
|2.2
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)
|1,475
|1,415
|4.2
|Net income
|353
|437
|(19.2)
|Adjusted net income(1)
|400
|453
|(11.7)
|Net income attributable to common shares
|350
|428
|(18.2)
|Basic EPS(3) ($)
|0.28
|0.36
|(22.2)
|Adjusted basic EPS(1)(3) ($)
|0.32
|0.38
|(15.8)
|Capital expenditures(4)
|665
|646
|2.9
|Free cash flow before income taxes(1)
|669
|504
|32.7
|Free cash flow(1)
|545
|153
|n/m
|Total subscriber connections(5) (thousands)
|15,270
|14,057
|8.6
|n/m – not meaningful
|(1)
|EBITDA, Adjusted net income, adjusted basic EPS and Free cash flow are non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS-IASB. For further definitions and explanations of these measures, see ‘Non-GAAP and other financial measures’ in this news release.
|(2)
|Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019 excludes restructuring and other costs of $60 million and $36 million respectively and non-recurring losses and equity losses related to real estate joint ventures of $6 million in the first quarter of 2020.
|(3)
|On March 17, 2020, TELUS shareholders received one additional share for each share owned on the record date of March 13, 2020. All information pertaining to shares outstanding and per-share amounts in this news release for periods before March 17, 2020, reflects retrospective treatment of the two-for-one share split
|(4)
|Capital expenditures include assets purchased, excluding right-of-use lease assets, but not yet paid for, and consequently differ from Cash payments for capital assets, excluding spectrum licences, as reported in the interim consolidated financial statements. Refer to Note 31 of the interim consolidated financial statements for further information.
|(5)
|The sum of active mobile phone subscribers, mobile connected device subscribers, internet subscribers, residential voice subscribers, TV subscribers and security subscribers, measured at the end of the respective periods based on information in billing and other source systems. Effective for the third quarter of 2019, with retrospective application to the launch of TELUS-branded security services at the beginning of the third quarter of 2018, we have added security subscriber connections to our total subscriber connections. December 31, 2019 security subscriber connections have been increased to include approximately 490,000 subscribers related to our acquisition ADT Security Services Canada, Inc. (ADT Canada) acquired on November 5, 2019.
First Quarter 2020 Operating Highlights
As noted in Section 1.2 of our first quarter 2020 Management’s discussion and analysis, COVID-19 was characterized as a pandemic in March 2020. The nature of the pandemic and the uncertainty of its magnitude, length and the time to recovery are not currently able to be estimated. Therefore, results described below may not be indicative of trends effective from the first quarter of 2020 onwards, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevents us and our customers from operating in the normal course of business in certain areas while we continue to adjust our mode of operations to continue delivering on our customers first priorities and social purpose.
TELUS wireless
TELUS wireline
Dividend Declaration
The TELUS Board of Directors elected to declare a second quarter dividend of $0.29125 per share, payable on July 2, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2020. Given the uncertain magnitude, duration and potential outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board determined that it would be prudent at this time to sustain the current dividend per share and defer any dividend increase until the release of our third quarter 2020 results in November.
Thomas Flynn nominated for election to the Board of Directors
Tom Flynn has been nominated for election to the Board of Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders to be held today, May 7, 2020. Tom is the Chief Financial Officer of BMO Financial Group, a position he has held since March 2011. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions at the Bank of Montreal, including Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, Executive Vice President Finance and Treasurer, and Head of the Financial Services Corporate and Investment Banking Group in BMO Capital Markets. Tom is Chair of the board of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and has served on the boards of a number of other private and public sector organizations. He obtained his MBA and his Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business at Western University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.
Corporate Highlights
TELUS makes significant contributions and investments in the communities where team members live, work and serve and to the Canadian economy on behalf of customers, shareholders and team members. These include:
Access to Quarterly results information
Interested investors, the media and others may review this quarterly earnings news release, management’s discussion and analysis, quarterly results slides, audio and transcript of the investor webcast call, supplementary financial information at telus.com/investors.
TELUS’ first quarter 2020 conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:30pm ET (10:30am PT) and will feature a presentation followed by a question and answer period with investment analysts. Interested parties can access the webcast at telus.com/investors. An audio recording will be available approximately 60 minutes after the call until June 7, 2020 at 1-855-201-2300. Please use reference number 1250830# and access code 77377#. An archive of the webcast will also be available at telus.com/investors and a transcript will be posted on the website within a few business days.
Caution regarding forward-looking statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements about expected events and the financial and operating performance of TELUS Corporation. The terms TELUS, we, us and our refer to TELUS Corporation and, where the context of the narrative permits or requires, its subsidiaries.
Forward-looking statements include any statements that do not refer to historical facts. They include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives and our strategies to achieve those objectives, our outlook, updates, consolidated financial targets, and our multi-year dividend growth program. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, could, expect, intend, may, plan, predict, seek, should, strive and will.
By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions, including assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. These assumptions may ultimately prove to have been inaccurate and, as a result, our actual results or events may differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.
The assumptions for our 2020 outlook were described in Section 9 General trends, outlook and assumptions, and regulatory developments and proceedings of our 2019 annual MD&A and were issued on February 13, 2020 under the basis that we would be operating in the normal course of business. The extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its interruption of the global and Canadian economies, the governmental measures put into place to contain the risk of transmission, and measures TELUS has been taking to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers, our team members, and our communities are matters we did not predict upon issuing our assumptions for 2020. Therefore, given the uncertain magnitude, duration and potential outcomes of the pandemic, at this time, we are withdrawing all of our outlook and assumptions issued on February 13, 2020.
Due to the wide range of possible outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty with regard to the length of the pandemic and measures in place to limit its spread and transmission, the impact on our business cannot be accurately forecasted as of the date of this earnings release. Consequently, our operations and financial results could be materially different than predicted in our previously issued guidance and we have also decided to withdraw our existing 2020 consolidated financial guidance, which was provided in our news release dated February 13, 2020 and filed on SEDAR.
We intend to revisit and update our assumptions and provide an update on our outlook and guidance when we issue our second quarter 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three-month and six-month periods ending June 30, 2020.
Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in other TELUS filings include, but are not limited to, the following:
These risks are described in additional detail in Section 9 General trends, outlook and assumptions, and regulatory developments and proceedings and Section 10 Risks and risk management in our 2019 annual MD&A. Those descriptions are incorporated by reference in this cautionary statement but are not intended to be a complete list of the risks that could affect TELUS.
Many of these factors are beyond our control or our current expectations or knowledge. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on our financial position, financial performance, cash flows, business or reputation. Except as otherwise indicated in this document, the forward-looking statements made herein do not reflect the potential impact of any non-recurring or special items or any mergers, acquisitions, dispositions or other business combinations or transactions that may be announced or that may occur after the date of this document.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document describe our expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this document and are subject to change after this date. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are presented for the purpose of assisting our investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected 2020 financial results as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook. Such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
This cautionary statement qualifies all of the forward-looking statements in this document.
Non-GAAP and other financial measures
We have issued guidance on and report certain non-GAAP measures that are used to evaluate the performance of TELUS, as well as to determine compliance with debt covenants and to manage our capital structure. As non-GAAP measures generally do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Securities regulations require such measures to be clearly defined, qualified and reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure. Certain of the metrics do not have generally accepted industry definitions.
Adjusted net income and adjusted basic earnings per share: These measures are used to evaluate performance at a consolidated level and exclude items that may obscure the underlying trends in business performance. These measures should not be considered alternatives to Net income and basic earnings per share in measuring TELUS’ performance. Items that may, in management’s view, obscure the underlying trends in business performance include significant gains or losses associated with real estate development partnerships, gains on exchange of wireless spectrum licences, restructuring and other costs, long-term debt prepayment premiums (when applicable), income tax-related adjustments, asset retirements related to restructuring activities and gains arising from business combinations.
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
|Three months
ended March 31
|C$ and in millions
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Net income attributable to Common Shares
|350
|428
|(78)
|Add (deduct):
|Restructuring and other costs, after income taxes
|47
|25
|22
|Favourable income tax-related adjustments
|(3)
|—
|(3)
|Non-recurring losses and equity losses related to real estate joint ventures
|6
|—
|6
|Adjusted Net income
|400
|453
|(53)
Reconciliation of adjusted basic EPS1
|Three months
ended March 31
|C$, per share amounts
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.36
|(0.08
|)
|Add:
|Restructuring and other costs, after income taxes, per share
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|Adjusted basic EPS
|0.32
|0.38
|(0.06
|)
|(1) Adjusted for two-for-one stock split effective March 17, 2020.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization): We have issued guidance on and report EBITDA because it is a key measure used to evaluate performance at a consolidated level. EBITDA is commonly reported and widely used by investors and lending institutions as an indicator of a company’s operating performance and ability to incur and service debt, and as a valuation metric. EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to Net income in measuring TELUS’ performance, nor should it be used as a measure of cash flow. EBITDA as calculated by TELUS is equivalent to Operating revenues less the total of Goods and services purchased expense and Employee benefits expense.
We also calculate Adjusted EBITDA to exclude items of an unusual nature that do not reflect our ongoing operations and should not, in our opinion, be considered in a long-term valuation metric or should not be included in an assessment of our ability to service or incur debt.
|EBITDA reconciliation
|Three months
ended March 31
|($ millions)
|2020
|2019
|Net income
|353
|437
|Financing costs
|192
|168
|Income taxes
|139
|157
|Depreciation
|523
|470
|Amortization of intangible assets
|202
|147
|EBITDA
|1,409
|1,379
|Add restructuring and other costs included in EBITDA
|60
|36
|EBITDA – excluding restructuring and other costs
|1,469
|1,415
|Add non-recurring losses and equity losses related to real estate joint ventures
|6
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|1,475
|1,415
Free cash flow: We report this measure as a supplementary indicator of our operating performance, and there is no generally accepted industry definition of free cash flow. It should not be considered an alternative to the measures in the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows. Free cash flow excludes certain working capital changes (such as trade receivables and trade payables), proceeds from divested assets and other sources and uses of cash, as found in the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows. It provides an indication of how much cash generated by operations is available after capital expenditures (excluding purchases of spectrum licences) that may be used to, among other things, pay dividends, repay debt, purchase shares or make other investments. We exclude impacts of accounting changes that do not impact cash, such as IFRS 15 and IFRS 16. Free cash flow may be supplemented from time to time by proceeds from divested assets or financing activities.
|Free cash flow calculation
|Three months
ended March 31
|($ millions)
|2020
|2019
|EBITDA
|1,409
|1,379
|Deduct non-cash gains from the sale of property, plant and equipment
|(3)
|(5)
|Restructuring and other costs, net of disbursements
|12
|(33)
|Effects of contract asset, acquisition and fulfilment (IFRS 15 impact) and TELUS Easy Payment device financing
|112
|38
|Effects of lease principal (IFRS 16 impact)
|(84)
|(88)
|Leases formerly accounted for as finance leases (IFRS 16 impact)
|27
|13
|Other items:
|Share-based compensation, net
|23
|19
|Net employee defined benefit plans expense
|27
|20
|Employer contributions to employee defined benefit plans
|(15)
|(16)
|Interest paid
|(177)
|(179)
|Interest received
|3
|2
|Capital expenditures (excluding spectrum licences)1
|(665)
|(646)
|Free cash flow before income taxes
|669
|504
|Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|(124)
|(351)
|Free cash flow
|545
|153
|(1) Refer to Note 31 of the interim consolidated financial statements for further information.
About TELUS
TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.8 billion in annual revenue and 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.
Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.
For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.
Investor Relations
Robert Mitchell
(647) 837-1606
ir@telus.com
Media relations
Francois Gaboury
(438) 862-5136
Francois.Gaboury@telus.com
TELUS Communications Inc
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
TELUS.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: