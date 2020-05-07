RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced the appointment of Raiford Garrabrant, CFA, as Director, Investor Relations. He will report to Rich Cornetta, Chief Financial Officer at ChannelAdvisor.



Garrabrant will be responsible for developing and expanding ChannelAdvisor's relationships across the investment community. He will spearhead the company’s financial communications and partner with the leadership team in support of strategies targeted to increase shareholder value.

“We are delighted to welcome Raiford to the team,” said Rich Cornetta, CFO, ChannelAdvisor. “He is a Wall Street veteran with decades of experience helping to drive value in the capital markets, both as an equity fund manager and as head of investor relations for a global tech company. As someone known for being a relationship builder with key stakeholders, Raiford will play a vital role in our strategy. It’s terrific to have Raiford join ChannelAdvisor at this stage of our evolution.”

“I am thrilled to be joining ChannelAdvisor, an industry-leading channel management provider in e-commerce. ChannelAdvisor possesses a special blend of entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. Based on the strength of the team, the uniqueness of the technology, and the attractiveness of the business model, I believe the pieces are in place for significant value creation.”

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

