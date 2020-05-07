VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29125 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on July 2, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2020.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
May 6, 2020

Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com