VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29125 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on July 2, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2020.
By order of the Board
Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
May 6, 2020
Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com
TELUS Communications Inc
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
