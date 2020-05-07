TULSA, Okla., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), today announced its results for the first quarter of 2020.
|Financial Highlights:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|%
|2020
|2019
|Change
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Net sales
|$
|137,483
|$
|113,822
|20.8
|%
|Gross profit
|42,947
|25,430
|68.9
|%
|Gross profit %
|31.2
|%
|22.3
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|15,214
|$
|13,677
|11.2
|%
|Net income
|21,853
|8,757
|149.5
|%
|Net income %
|15.9
|%
|7.7
|%
|Earnings per diluted share
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.17
|141.2
|%
|Diluted average shares
|52,871,419
|52,369,660
|1.0
|%
|March 31,
|December 31,
|%
|2020
|2019
|Change
|(in thousands)
|Backlog
|$
|119,642
|$
|142,747
|(16.2
|)%
|Cash & cash equivalents & Restricted cash
|52,145
|44,373
|17.5
|%
Gary Fields, President, said "We have been extremely fortunate during these trying times. As discussed in the fourth quarter, we were able to increase our manufacturing capacity with the addition of several Salvagnini sheet metal fabrication machines which put us in a beneficial position heading into the first quarter. As a result, we have been able to reduce lead times and our Tulsa plant has nearly 100% on time deliveries as of the end of the quarter. All these factors gave us the ability to swiftly respond to the needs of the public as an essential business. Our team worked around-the-clock to produce and deliver multiple orders for temporary hospitals in the New York area."
Mr. Fields continued, "The increased sales volume has helped absorb our fixed overhead costs and improve our gross profit. Our selling, general and administrative expenses have increased due to the profit sharing and other incentives we pay our employees as a result of our record earnings. To date, we have seen minimal business disruption from COVID-19. While the future may hold some amount of uncertainty, we continue to work hard to keep our work environment safe so we can meet the needs of our customers and protect the health and well-being of our employees."
The decreased backlog as of March 31, 2020 compared to year-end 2019 resulted from both accelerated shipments during the first quarter and a planned reduction in the backlog to facilitate more acceptable lead-times on deliveries. While business continues to remain firm, evidenced by our 92% of expected order intake in the first quarter of 2020, we are closely monitoring and adapting to COVID-19 related variables.
Norman H. Asbjornson, CEO, added "Our financial condition remains strong as evidenced by our current ratio of 3.1:1 at March 31, 2020. Furthermore, we have unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $35.7 million as of March 31, 2020, to ensure that our future investment in the Company remains fiscally sound."
The Company will host a conference call today at 4:15 P.M. (Eastern Time) to discuss the first quarter 2020 results. To participate, call 1-888-241-0551 (code 5395749); or, for rebroadcast available through May 13, 2020, call 1-855-859-2056 (code 5395749).
About AAON
AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Statements regarding future prospects and developments are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the impact of the error correction, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.
|AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Net sales
|$
|137,483
|$
|113,822
|Cost of sales
|94,536
|88,392
|Gross profit
|42,947
|25,430
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|15,214
|13,677
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
|(62
|)
|284
|Income from operations
|27,795
|11,469
|Interest income, net
|61
|9
|Other (expense) income, net
|(27
|)
|(26
|)
|Income before taxes
|27,829
|11,452
|Income tax provision
|5,976
|2,695
|Net income
|$
|21,853
|$
|8,757
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.17
|Diluted
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.17
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|52,071,839
|51,992,150
|Diluted
|52,871,419
|52,369,660
|AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|35,677
|$
|26,797
|Restricted cash
|16,468
|17,576
|Accounts receivable, net
|69,894
|67,399
|Income tax receivable
|—
|772
|Note receivable
|27
|29
|Inventories, net
|72,855
|73,601
|Prepaid expenses and other
|2,045
|1,375
|Total current assets
|196,966
|187,549
|Property, plant and equipment:
|Land
|3,298
|3,274
|Buildings
|104,707
|101,113
|Machinery and equipment
|252,544
|236,087
|Furniture and fixtures
|17,116
|16,862
|Total property, plant and equipment
|377,665
|357,336
|Less: Accumulated depreciation
|184,636
|179,242
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|193,029
|178,094
|Intangible assets, net
|213
|272
|Goodwill
|3,229
|3,229
|Right of use assets
|1,641
|1,683
|Note receivable
|542
|597
|Total assets
|$
|395,620
|$
|371,424
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Revolving credit facility
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Accounts payable
|13,501
|11,759
|Accrued liabilities
|50,684
|44,269
|Total current liabilities
|64,185
|56,028
|Deferred tax liabilities
|15,130
|15,297
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,652
|3,639
|New market tax credit obligation
|6,330
|6,320
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
|—
|—
|Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 52,044,110 and 52,078,515 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|208
|208
|Additional paid-in capital
|—
|3,631
|Retained earnings
|306,115
|286,301
|Total stockholders' equity
|306,323
|290,140
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|395,620
|$
|371,424
|AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating Activities
|(in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|21,853
|$
|8,757
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,002
|5,914
|Amortization of debt issuance cost
|10
|—
|Provision for losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments
|294
|115
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventories
|(274
|)
|357
|Share-based compensation
|2,351
|5,407
|(Gain) loss on disposition of assets
|(62
|)
|284
|Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
|51
|(16
|)
|Interest income on note receivable
|(6
|)
|(6
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|(167
|)
|909
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(2,789
|)
|(4,725
|)
|Income taxes
|772
|1,432
|Inventories
|1,020
|2,678
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(670
|)
|(561
|)
|Accounts payable
|2,742
|(5,730
|)
|Deferred revenue
|229
|25
|Accrued liabilities
|6,241
|73
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|37,597
|14,913
|Investing Activities
|Capital expenditures
|(21,877
|)
|(8,772
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|61
|52
|Principal payments from note receivable
|12
|17
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(21,804
|)
|(8,703
|)
|Financing Activities
|Stock options exercised
|4,497
|4,010
|Repurchase of stock
|(11,565
|)
|(4,483
|)
|Employee taxes paid by withholding shares
|(953
|)
|(588
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(8,021
|)
|(1,061
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|7,772
|5,149
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|44,373
|1,994
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|52,145
|$
|7,143
AAON, Inc.
Tulsa, Oklahoma, UNITED STATES
