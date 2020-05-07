TULSA, Okla., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), today announced its results for the first quarter of 2020.



Financial Highlights: Three Months Ended March 31, % 2020 2019 Change (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net sales $ 137,483 $ 113,822 20.8 % Gross profit 42,947 25,430 68.9 % Gross profit % 31.2 % 22.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 15,214 $ 13,677 11.2 % Net income 21,853 8,757 149.5 % Net income % 15.9 % 7.7 % Earnings per diluted share $ 0.41 $ 0.17 141.2 % Diluted average shares 52,871,419 52,369,660 1.0 % March 31, December 31, % 2020 2019 Change (in thousands) Backlog $ 119,642 $ 142,747 (16.2 )% Cash & cash equivalents & Restricted cash 52,145 44,373 17.5 %

Gary Fields, President, said "We have been extremely fortunate during these trying times. As discussed in the fourth quarter, we were able to increase our manufacturing capacity with the addition of several Salvagnini sheet metal fabrication machines which put us in a beneficial position heading into the first quarter. As a result, we have been able to reduce lead times and our Tulsa plant has nearly 100% on time deliveries as of the end of the quarter. All these factors gave us the ability to swiftly respond to the needs of the public as an essential business. Our team worked around-the-clock to produce and deliver multiple orders for temporary hospitals in the New York area."

Mr. Fields continued, "The increased sales volume has helped absorb our fixed overhead costs and improve our gross profit. Our selling, general and administrative expenses have increased due to the profit sharing and other incentives we pay our employees as a result of our record earnings. To date, we have seen minimal business disruption from COVID-19. While the future may hold some amount of uncertainty, we continue to work hard to keep our work environment safe so we can meet the needs of our customers and protect the health and well-being of our employees."

The decreased backlog as of March 31, 2020 compared to year-end 2019 resulted from both accelerated shipments during the first quarter and a planned reduction in the backlog to facilitate more acceptable lead-times on deliveries. While business continues to remain firm, evidenced by our 92% of expected order intake in the first quarter of 2020, we are closely monitoring and adapting to COVID-19 related variables.

Norman H. Asbjornson, CEO, added "Our financial condition remains strong as evidenced by our current ratio of 3.1:1 at March 31, 2020. Furthermore, we have unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $35.7 million as of March 31, 2020, to ensure that our future investment in the Company remains fiscally sound."

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:15 P.M. (Eastern Time) to discuss the first quarter 2020 results. To participate, call 1-888-241-0551 (code 5395749); or, for rebroadcast available through May 13, 2020, call 1-855-859-2056 (code 5395749).

About AAON

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Statements regarding future prospects and developments are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the impact of the error correction, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net sales $ 137,483 $ 113,822 Cost of sales 94,536 88,392 Gross profit 42,947 25,430 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,214 13,677 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (62 ) 284 Income from operations 27,795 11,469 Interest income, net 61 9 Other (expense) income, net (27 ) (26 ) Income before taxes 27,829 11,452 Income tax provision 5,976 2,695 Net income $ 21,853 $ 8,757 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 52,071,839 51,992,150 Diluted 52,871,419 52,369,660





AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets (in thousands, except share and per share data) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,677 $ 26,797 Restricted cash 16,468 17,576 Accounts receivable, net 69,894 67,399 Income tax receivable — 772 Note receivable 27 29 Inventories, net 72,855 73,601 Prepaid expenses and other 2,045 1,375 Total current assets 196,966 187,549 Property, plant and equipment: Land 3,298 3,274 Buildings 104,707 101,113 Machinery and equipment 252,544 236,087 Furniture and fixtures 17,116 16,862 Total property, plant and equipment 377,665 357,336 Less: Accumulated depreciation 184,636 179,242 Property, plant and equipment, net 193,029 178,094 Intangible assets, net 213 272 Goodwill 3,229 3,229 Right of use assets 1,641 1,683 Note receivable 542 597 Total assets $ 395,620 $ 371,424 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ — $ — Accounts payable 13,501 11,759 Accrued liabilities 50,684 44,269 Total current liabilities 64,185 56,028 Deferred tax liabilities 15,130 15,297 Other long-term liabilities 3,652 3,639 New market tax credit obligation 6,330 6,320 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued — — Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 52,044,110 and 52,078,515 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 208 208 Additional paid-in capital — 3,631 Retained earnings 306,115 286,301 Total stockholders' equity 306,323 290,140 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 395,620 $ 371,424



