LOUDON, Tenn., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Net sales decreased 8.8% to $182.3 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.





Unit volume decreased 14.2% to 1,796 boats compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.





Net sales per unit increased 6.3% to $101,509 per unit compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.





Gross profit decreased 7.8% to $45.8 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.





Net income increased 7.5% to $23.9 million, or $1.11 per share compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.





Adjusted EBITDA decreased 3.7% to $36.4 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.





Adjusted fully distributed net income decreased 2.0% to $24.5 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.





Adjusted fully distributed net income per share decreased 1.7% to $1.13 on a fully distributed weighted average share count of 21.6 million shares of Class A Common Stock as compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

“The fiscal third quarter of 2020 was a tale of two environments. Through the greater part of the quarter, we delivered strong performance, as early boat show season momentum extended into March. However, retail strength shifted nearly overnight as the COVID-19 virus ravaged the U.S. late in the quarter. I was incredibly proud of our team, as we adapted quickly to these unforeseen challenges. To prioritize the health and safety of our employees and align production to slowing demand levels, we suspended operations at our facilities in the last week of the quarter. Once again, the operational prowess of our team, coupled with our operational excellence and vertical integration infrastructure, allowed us to somewhat mitigate the substantial headwinds we faced, and deliver operating margins ahead of expectations,” commented Jack Springer, Chief Executive Officer of Malibu Boats Inc.

“We have the right team in place to navigate through an unprecedented macro-economic landscape and have taken swift action to ensure we have the financial flexibility to support our operations and strategic investments. The core pillars of our business – operational excellence, vertical integration and industry-leading new product innovation – remain unchanged throughout a cycle and allow us to flex our cost structure and preserve our margins in the event of a prolonged lower demand environment. As we progress through murky waters, the extensive leadership experience of our management team through down cycles and our operational excellence will allow Malibu to further bolster our leadership position in marine,” concluded Mr. Springer.





Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Net sales $ 182,310 $ 199,918 $ 534,502 $ 489,194 Cost of sales 136,461 150,196 408,784 370,656 Gross profit 45,849 49,722 125,718 118,538 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 4,572 5,273 14,304 13,372 General and administrative 9,643 12,324 30,389 32,527 Amortization 1,501 1,563 4,622 4,381 Operating income 30,133 30,562 76,403 68,258 Other (income) expense, net: Other income, net (1,660 ) (712 ) (1,679 ) (746 ) Interest expense 940 1,750 3,064 4,765 Other (income) expense, net (720 ) 1,038 1,385 4,019 Income before provision for income taxes 30,853 29,524 75,018 64,239 Provision for income taxes 6,987 7,321 16,872 15,023 Net income 23,866 22,203 58,146 49,216 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,088 1,104 2,787 2,562 Net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 22,778 $ 21,099 $ 55,359 $ 46,654 Unit volumes 1,796 2,094 5,327 5,370 Net sales per unit $ 101,509 $ 95,472 $ 100,338 $ 91,098





Effective July 1, 2019, we revised our segment reporting to conform to changes in our internal management reporting based on our boat manufacturing operations. Segment information has been revised for comparison purposes for all periods presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements. We previously had four reportable segments, Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt and Pursuit. We now aggregate Malibu U.S. and Malibu Australia into one reportable segment as they have similar economic characteristics and qualitative factors. As a result we now have three reportable segments, Malibu, Cobalt and Pursuit.

Comparison of the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 to the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

In the fiscal third quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our operations and financial results and we expect it to continue to impact our operations and financial results, including during any recovery period. On March 24, 2020, we elected to suspend operations at all of our facilities due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted the last week of fiscal third quarter of 2020. The shut-down continued into the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 with operations resuming in late April and early May 2020, depending on the facility.

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $17.6 million, or 8.8%, to $182.3 million as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. Unit volume for the three months ended March 31, 2020, decreased 298 units, or 14.2%, to 1,796 units as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in net sales and unit volumes was driven primarily by the precautionary suspension of operations at all of our manufacturing facilities commencing on March 24, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of our suspension of operations, we were not able to ship boats to our dealers during the last week of the fiscal quarter, which negatively impacted our net sales for the quarter. In addition to the pandemic, but to a lesser effect, we also had planned lower production rates at Cobalt to reduce wholesale shipments and dealer inventories that negatively impacted sales versus the prior year period. This decrease was partially offset by a higher average selling price due to model mix and year-over-year price increases.

Net sales attributable to our Malibu segment decreased $4.8 million, or 4.5%, to $102.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. Unit volumes attributable to our Malibu segment decreased 167 units for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in net sales and unit volumes was driven primarily by the precautionary suspension of operations at our Malibu and Axis facilities commencing on March 24, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decrease was partially offset by mix of our new larger models and year-over-year price increases on all of our Malibu and Axis models.

Net sales from our Cobalt segment decreased $10.0 million, or 17.9%, to $46.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. Unit volumes attributable to Cobalt decreased 124 units for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in net sales and unit volumes were driven primarily by the precautionary suspension of operations at our Cobalt facility commencing on March 24, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the pandemic, but to a lesser effect, we also had planned lower production rates at Cobalt to reduce wholesale shipments and dealer inventories that negatively impacted sales versus the prior year period. The decrease was partially offset by year-over-year price increases on our Cobalt models.

Net sales from our Pursuit segment decreased $2.8 million, or 7.6%, to $33.7 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. Unit volumes attributable to Pursuit decreased seven units for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in net sales and unit volumes were driven primarily by the precautionary suspension of operations at our Pursuit facility commencing on March 24, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the decrease in Pursuit net sales was driven by the lower average selling price due to the mix of models sold partially offset by year-over-year price increases on our Pursuit models.

Overall consolidated net sales per unit increased 6.3% to $101,509 per unit for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. Net sales per unit for our Malibu segment increased 9.5% to $90,083 per unit for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, driven by higher sales of new, more expensive models and optional features and year-over-year price increases. Net sales per unit for our Cobalt segment increased 1.7% to $88,345 per unit for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, driven by year-over-year price increases. Net sales per unit for Pursuit segment decreased 2.9% to $247,632 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, driven by a lower average selling price due to the mix of models sold offset slightly by year-over-year price increases.

Cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $13.7 million, or 9.1%, to $136.5 million as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in cost of sales was driven primarily by the precautionary suspension of operations at all of our manufacturing facilities commencing on March 24, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $3.9 million, or 7.8%, to $45.8 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in gross profit was driven primarily by lower sales revenue due to the precautionary suspension of operations at all of our manufacturing facilities commencing on March 24, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 20 basis points from 24.9% to 25.1%.

Selling and marketing expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020, decreased $0.7 million, or 13.3% to $4.6 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. As a percentage of sales, selling and marketing expenses decreased 10 basis points compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020, decreased $2.7 million, or 21.8%, to $9.6 million as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, due primarily to a decrease in incentive compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2020. In addition, we incurred acquisition related expenses in the three months ended March 31, 2019 for our acquisition of Pursuit. As a percentage of sales, general and administrative expenses decreased 90 basis points to 5.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. Amortization expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 remained flat at $1.5 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 decreased to $30.1 million from $30.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 increased 7.5% to net income of $23.9 million from $22.2 million and net income margin increased to 13.1% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 from 11.1% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 decreased 3.7% to $36.4 million from $37.8 million, while Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 20.0% from 18.9% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

We believe we are well-positioned to withstand the current economic environment, given our flexible cost structure and ample liquidity after having drawn fully on our revolving credit facility. This resulted in approximately $113.0 million of cash on hand as of May 5, 2020. However, due to the heightened degree of uncertainty resulting from COVID-19, we cannot estimate the long-term impact of COVID-19 on our liquidity, results of operations, and financial condition.

Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income and Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our liquidity. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should also not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-cash, non-recurring or non-operating expenses, including certain professional fees, acquisition and integration related expenses, non-cash compensation expense, expenses related to our engine development initiative, expenses related to interruption to our engine supply during the labor strike by United Auto Workers' ("UAW") against General Motors and adjustments to our tax receivable agreement liability. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin allow investors to evaluate our operating performance and compare our results of operations from period to period on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of core operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to assist in highlighting trends in our operating results without regard to our financing methods, capital structures, and non-recurring or non-operating expenses. We exclude the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, the methods by which assets were acquired and other factors.

Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historical costs of depreciable assets.

We define Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income as net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. (i) excluding income tax expense, (ii) excluding the effect of non-recurring or non-cash items, (iii) assuming the exchange of all LLC units into shares of Class A Common Stock, which results in the elimination of non-controlling interest in Malibu Boats Holdings, LLC (the "LLC"), and (iv) reflecting an adjustment for income tax expense on fully distributed net income before income taxes at our estimated effective income tax rate. Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure because it represents net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc., before non-recurring or non-cash items and the effects of non-controlling interests in the LLC. We use Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income assists our board of directors, management and investors in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes non-cash or non-recurring items, and eliminates the variability of non-controlling interest as a result of member owner exchanges of LLC units into shares of Class A Common Stock. In addition, because Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income is susceptible to varying calculations, the Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income measures, as presented in this release, may differ from and may, therefore, not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and the numerator and denominator for our net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per share of Class A Common Stock is provided under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 182,310 $ 199,918 $ 534,502 $ 489,194 Cost of sales 136,461 150,196 408,784 370,656 Gross profit 45,849 49,722 125,718 118,538 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 4,572 5,273 14,304 13,372 General and administrative 9,643 12,324 30,389 32,527 Amortization 1,501 1,563 4,622 4,381 Operating income 30,133 30,562 76,403 68,258 Other (income) expense, net: Other income, net (1,660 ) (712 ) (1,679 ) (746 ) Interest expense 940 1,750 3,064 4,765 Other (income) expense, net (720 ) 1,038 1,385 4,019 Income before provision for income taxes 30,853 29,524 75,018 64,239 Provision for income taxes 6,987 7,321 16,872 15,023 Net income 23,866 22,203 58,146 49,216 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,088 1,104 2,787 2,562 Net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 22,778 $ 21,099 $ 55,359 $ 46,654 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 23,866 $ 22,203 $ 58,146 $ 49,216 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Change in cumulative translation adjustment (2,078 ) 99 (2,086 ) (672 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,078 ) 99 (2,086 ) (672 ) Comprehensive income, net of tax 21,788 22,302 56,060 48,544 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 993 1,111 2,692 2,527 Comprehensive income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc., net of tax $ 20,795 $ 21,191 $ 53,368 $ 46,017 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share: Basic 20,630,741 20,901,547 20,684,034 20,805,912 Diluted 20,775,108 21,007,933 20,827,958 20,943,548 Net income available to Class A Common Stock per share: Basic $ 1.11 $ 1.01 $ 2.68 $ 2.24 Diluted $ 1.09 $ 1.01 $ 2.66 $ 2.23





MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash $ 134,162 $ 27,392 Trade receivables, net 21,722 27,961 Inventories, net 88,865 67,768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,018 4,530 Total current assets 250,767 127,651 Property, plant and equipment, net 88,320 65,756 Goodwill 50,605 51,404 Other intangible assets, net 141,249 146,061 Deferred tax asset 53,016 60,407 Other assets 14,707 35 Total assets $ 598,664 $ 451,314 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 31,507 $ 21,174 Accrued expenses 53,001 49,097 Income taxes and tax distribution payable 639 1,469 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement, current portion 3,477 3,592 Total current liabilities 88,624 75,332 Deferred tax liabilities 41 145 Other liabilities 15,901 1,689 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement, less current portion 49,067 50,162 Long-term debt 192,738 113,633 Total liabilities 346,371 240,961 Stockholders' Equity Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,537,469 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020; 20,852,640 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 204 207 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 15 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020; 15 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 — — Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 — — Additional paid in capital 102,284 113,004 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,914 ) (2,828 ) Accumulated earnings 147,508 93,852 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. 245,082 204,235 Non-controlling interest 7,211 6,118 Total stockholders’ equity 252,293 210,353 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 598,664 $ 451,314





MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Unaudited):

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 23,866 $ 22,203 $ 58,146 $ 49,216 Provision for income taxes 6,987 7,321 16,872 15,023 Interest expense 940 1,750 3,064 4,765 Depreciation 2,938 2,744 9,040 7,102 Amortization 1,501 1,563 4,622 4,381 Professional fees 1 124 189 500 572 Acquisition and integration related expenses 2 — 1,051 — 4,960 Stock-based compensation expense 3 816 735 2,306 1,866 Engine development 4 — 932 — 2,871 UAW strike impact 5 877 — 2,564 — Adjustments to tax receivable agreement liability 6 (1,650 ) (707 ) (1,650 ) (707 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,399 $ 37,781 $ 95,464 $ 90,049 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.0 % 18.9 % 17.9 % 18.4 %





(1 ) Represents legal and advisory fees related to our litigation with Skier's Choice, Inc.



(2 ) For the three months and nine months ended March 31, 2019, represents legal and advisory fees incurred in connection with our acquisition of Pursuit on October 15, 2018 and integration costs related to our acquisitions of Pursuit and Cobalt. Integration related expenses for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 include post-acquisition adjustments to cost of goods sold of $0.9 million for the fair value step up of Pursuit inventory acquired, most of which was sold during the second quarter of fiscal 2019.



(3 ) Represents equity-based incentives awarded to key employees under the Malibu Boats, Inc. Long-Term Incentive Plan and profit interests issued under the previously existing limited liability company agreement of the LLC.



(4 ) Represents costs incurred in connection with our vertical integration of engines including product development costs and supplier transition performance incentives.



(5 ) For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020, represents costs incurred in connection with interruption to our engine supply during the UAW strike against General Motors. We purchase engines from General Motors LLC that we then prepare for marine use for our Malibu and Axis boats. During the UAW strike, General Motors suspended delivery of engine blocks to us and we incurred costs by entering into purchase agreements with two suppliers for additional engines to supplement our inventory of engine blocks for Malibu and Axis boats.



(6 ) For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 we recognized other income from an adjustment in our tax receivable agreement liability as a result of a decrease in the estimated tax rate used in computing our future tax obligations and in turn, a decrease in the future tax benefit we expect to pay under our tax receivable agreement with pre-IPO owners.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income (Unaudited):

The following table shows the reconciliation of the numerator and denominator for net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock for the periods presented (in thousands except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of numerator for net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock: Net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 22,778 $ 21,099 $ 55,359 $ 46,654 Provision for income taxes 6,987 7,321 16,872 15,023 Professional fees 1 124 189 500 572 Acquisition and integration related expenses 2 1,053 2,217 3,200 8,015 Fair market value adjustment for interest rate swap 3 10 93 68 225 Stock-based compensation expense 4 816 735 2,306 1,866 Engine development 5 — 932 — 2,871 UAW strike impact 6 877 — 2,564 — Adjustments to tax receivable agreement liability 7 (1,650 ) (707 ) (1,650 ) (707 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 8 1,088 1,104 2,787 2,562 Fully distributed net income before income taxes 32,083 32,983 82,006 77,081 Income tax expense on fully distributed income before income taxes 9 7,539 7,949 19,271 18,577 Adjusted fully distributed net income $ 24,544 $ 25,034 $ 62,735 $ 58,504









Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of denominator for net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock: Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A Common Stock used for basic net income per share: 20,630,741 20,901,547 20,684,034 20,805,912 Adjustments to weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock: Weighted-average LLC units held by non-controlling unit holders 10 805,822 838,496 822,042 896,808 Weighted-average unvested restricted stock awards issued to management 11 181,015 132,549 146,905 129,844 Adjusted weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding used in computing Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock: 21,617,578 21,872,592 21,652,981 21,832,564





The following table shows the reconciliation of net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income available to Class A Common Stock per share $ 1.11 $ 1.01 $ 2.68 $ 2.24 Impact of adjustments: Provision for income taxes 0.34 0.35 0.82 0.72 Professional fees 1 — 0.01 0.02 0.03 Acquisition and integration related expenses 2 0.05 0.11 0.15 0.39 Fair market value adjustment for interest rate swap 3 — — — 0.01 Stock-based compensation expense 4 0.04 0.04 0.11 0.09 Engine development 5 — 0.05 — 0.14 UAW strike impact 6 0.04 — 0.12 — Adjustment to tax receivable agreement liability 7 (0.08 ) (0.03 ) (0.08 ) (0.03 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 8 0.05 0.05 0.13 0.12 Fully distributed net income per share before income taxes 1.55 1.59 3.95 3.71 Impact of income tax expense on fully distributed income before income taxes 9 (0.37 ) (0.38 ) (0.94 ) (0.89 ) Impact of increased share count 12 (0.05 ) (0.06 ) (0.12 ) (0.14 ) Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock $ 1.13 $ 1.15 $ 2.89 $ 2.68





(1 ) Represents legal and advisory fees related to our litigation with Skier's Choice, Inc.



(2 ) For the three months and nine months ended March 31, 2020, represents amortization of intangibles acquired in connection with the acquisition of Pursuit and Cobalt. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019, represents legal and advisory fees incurred in connection with our acquisition of Pursuit on October 15, 2018 and integration costs related to our acquisitions of Pursuit and Cobalt. Integration related expenses for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 include post-acquisition adjustments to cost of goods sold of $0.9 million for the fair value step up of inventory acquired at Pursuit, most of which was sold during the second quarter of fiscal 2019. In addition, for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019, integration related expenses includes $0.4 million and $0.8 million respectively, in depreciation and amortization associated with our fair value step up of property, plant and equipment and intangibles acquired in connection with the acquisition of Pursuit. Also, for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019, integration related expenses includes $0.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively, in amortization associated with our fair value step up of intangibles acquired in connection with the acquisition of Cobalt.



(3 ) Represents the change in the fair value of our interest rate swap entered into on July 1, 2015. The swap matured on March 31, 2020.



(4 ) Represents equity-based incentives awarded to certain of our employees under the Malibu Boats, Inc. Long-Term Incentive Plan and profit interests issued under the previously existing limited liability company agreement of the LLC.



(5 ) Represents costs incurred in connection with our vertical integration of engines including product development costs and supplier transition performance incentives.



(6 ) For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020, represents costs incurred in connection with interruption to our engine supply during the UAW strike against General Motors. We purchase engines from General Motors LLC that we then prepare for marine use for our Malibu and Axis boats. During the UAW strike, General Motors suspended delivery of engine blocks to us and we incurred costs by entering into purchase agreements with two suppliers for additional engines to supplement our inventory of engine blocks for Malibu and Axis boats.



(7 ) For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 we recognized other income from an adjustment in our tax receivable agreement liability as a result of a decrease in the estimated tax rate used in computing our future tax obligations and in turn, a decrease in the future tax benefit we expect to pay under our tax receivable agreement with pre-IPO owners.



(8 ) Reflects the elimination of the non-controlling interest in the LLC as if all LLC members had fully exchanged their LLC Units for shares of Class A Common Stock.



(9 ) Reflects income tax expense at an estimated normalized annual effective income tax rate of 23.5% and 24.1% of income before income taxes for the three months and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, assuming the conversion of all LLC Units into shares of Class A Common Stock. The estimated normalized annual effective income tax rate for fiscal year 2020 is based on the federal statutory rate plus a blended state rate adjusted for the research and development tax credit, the foreign derived intangible income deduction, and foreign income taxes attributable to our Australian subsidiary.



(10 ) Represents the weighted average shares outstanding of LLC Units held by non-controlling interests assuming they were exchanged into Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis.



(11 ) Represents the weighted average unvested restricted stock awards included in outstanding shares during the applicable period that were convertible into Class A Common Stock and granted to members of management.



(12 ) Reflects impact of increased share counts assuming the exchange of all weighted average shares outstanding of LLC Units into shares of Class A Common Stock and the conversion of all weighted average unvested restricted stock awards included in outstanding shares granted to members of management.



