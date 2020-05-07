BALA CYNWYD, Penn., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is scheduled to release financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, May 28, 2020.



Hamilton Lane will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 28 to discuss the results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year. For access to the live event and slide presentation via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane’s Investor Relations website by clicking here prior to the start of the call.

To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, investors within the United States may also dial (833) 502-0483 and international callers may dial (778) 560-2552. The conference ID is 9409088.

It is suggested that participants sign in to the webcast and/or conference call by 10:45 a.m. ET on May 28 to register attendance.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year, and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Hamilton Lane Investor Relations website .

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 28 years, the firm currently employs 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $488 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $66 billion in discretionary assets and nearly $422 billion in advisory assets, as of December 31, 2019. Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Investor Contact

John Oh

joh@hamiltonlane.com

+1 610 617 6026

Media Contact

Kate McGann

kmcgann@hamiltonlane.com

+1 240 888 4078