First quarter 2020-01-01 – 2020-03-31
Events after period closing
Besides that no significant events after period closing. Further status update related to Covid19 is presented in the “Comments by the Chairman” part of the interim report.
Repurchase of own shares
As per 2020-03-31 the company holds 119 598 B-shares representing 0,89% of capital.
This report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication May 7 at 13 00, 2020.
CONTACTPERSON Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58
Attachment
Fenix Outdoor International AG
Zug, SWITZERLAND
Fenix Outdoor International AG LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: