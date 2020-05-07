First quarter 2020-01-01 – 2020-03-31

The total income of the Group was TEUR 129 282 (138 228), a decrease of 6,5%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 17 685 (28 760).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 6 778 (19 353).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 8 938 (20 719).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 4 412 (16 297).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0,33 (1,21).

March sales was negatively affected by Covid 19 crisis hitting Europe and North America, but cost savings were not yet contributing in March.



Events after period closing

Compared to last year net sales in April was around 50%, affected by closed shops and local “lock downs”.

Net Sales in April was heavily supported by strong on line sales. The digital channels represented more than 40% of total sales compared to 10% last year.

Frilufts, with many shops closed, showed net sales of 60% compared to last year in April, also supported by strong on line sales.

We can now also confirm that the cost saving programs gave effect in April.



Besides that no significant events after period closing. Further status update related to Covid19 is presented in the “Comments by the Chairman” part of the interim report.

Repurchase of own shares

As per 2020-03-31 the company holds 119 598 B-shares representing 0,89% of capital.

