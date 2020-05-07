SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it will be co-hosting a patient webinar with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) and professional hockey player, and kidney transplant recipient, David Ayres on May 8, 2020, at 9:30am PST to discuss living with immunosuppression during COVID-19.

As a leading partner in transplant patient advocacy, CareDx has been working to help elevate conversations and provide resources to the transplant community about the COVID-19 pandemic through a series of patient events, including the company’s recent webinar with the NKF surrounding the changes in the transplant landscape in response to the coronavirus. The company is also working with TRIO (Transplant Recipients International Organization) and AAKP (American Association of Kidney Patients) on two upcoming virtual patient education events.

“As a kidney transplant recipient, I know first-hand that it can be challenging to deal with the effects and follow-up care without having to deal with coronavirus,” said Ayres. “While my transplant was back in 2004, I can only imagine that this pandemic makes it more difficult for these patients, and I am glad to work with CareDx and the NKF to share my experience in hopes that it helps others cope with what they are feeling and experiencing during these trying times.”

“Right now, the world is experiencing unprecedented disruption to every facet of life,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “While our company remains steadfast in our commitment to drive innovation for patient care, we want to keep the transplant community connected – to foster conversations and provide additional insights for them as they navigate this new environment. We do not want anyone to be going through this alone.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

