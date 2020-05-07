- Conference Call to be held on May 7, 2020 at 8:30 am EDT/1:30 pm BST-
LONDON, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“We’ve had a productive first quarter and remain on track with our clinical programs, despite the challenges of COVID-19,” said Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer of Autolus. “The start of AUTO1-AL1, our first pivotal study, is progressing, with MHRA CTA approval and IND activated. Our first UK site opened in March and we expect to open the first US sites this quarter. Emerging data for AUTO3 suggest a differentiated profile on efficacy and safety, supporting the exploration of true out-patient use in DLBCL. We look forward to updating the market on clinical data for AUTO3 and AUTO1 at ASCO and EHA in the coming weeks.”
Pipeline Updates:
Operational and Corporate Highlights:
Key Upcoming Clinical Milestones:
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
Conference Call and Presentation Information
Autolus management will host a conference call today, May 7, at 8:30 a.m. EDT/ 1:30pm BST, to discuss the company’s financial results and operational update.
To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to:
https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events
The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679-5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 3395995. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 3395995.
About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," and "believes." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Autolus’ financial condition and results of operations, including its expected cash runway; the development of Autolus’ product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, completion and the outcome of pre-clinical studies or clinical trials and related preparatory work, and the periods during which the results of the studies and trials will become available; Autolus’ plans to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize its product candidates; the potential for Autolus’ product candidates to be alternatives in the therapeutic areas investigated; and Autolus’ manufacturing capabilities and strategy. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in Autolus' Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2020 as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Autolus' future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
Contact:
Lucinda Crabtree, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 7587 372 619
l.crabtree@autolus.com
Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com
Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-212-966-3650
susan@sanoonan.com
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Grant income
|$
|338
|$
|1,964
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|(31,287
|)
|(22,565
|)
|General and administrative
|(7,614
|)
|(9,556
|)
|Total operating expenses, net
|(38,563
|)
|(30,157
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|510
|541
|Other income (expense)
|4,484
|(984
|)
|Total other income, net
|4,994
|(443
|)
|Net loss before income tax
|(33,569
|)
|(30,600
|)
|Income tax benefit
|3,696
|3,421
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(29,873
|)
|(27,179
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Foreign currency exchange translation adjustment
|(17,701
|)
|5,051
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(47,574
|)
|$
|(22,128
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|Weighted-average basic and diluted ordinary shares
|49,859,739
|39,471,029
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|243,312
|$
|210,643
|Restricted cash
|786
|787
|Prepaid expenses and other assets, current
|36,844
|37,826
|Total current assets
|280,942
|249,256
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|29,800
|28,164
|Right of use assets, net
|23,713
|23,409
|Long-term deposits
|1,933
|2,040
|Prepaid expenses and other assets, non-current
|652
|—
|Deferred tax asset
|410
|410
|Intangible assets, net
|214
|254
|Total assets
|$
|337,664
|$
|303,533
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|1,057
|1,075
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|22,471
|21,398
|Lease liabilities
|2,523
|2,511
|Total current liabilities
|26,051
|24,984
|Non-current liabilities:
|Lease liabilities
|24,135
|23,710
|Total liabilities
|50,186
|48,694
|Shareholders' equity:
|Ordinary shares, $0.000042 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 52,247,932 and 44,983,006, shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|3
|2
|Deferred shares, £0.00001 par value; 34,425 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|—
|—
|Deferred B shares, £0.00099 par value; 88,893,548 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|118
|118
|Deferred C shares, £0.000008 par value; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|580,772
|500,560
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(26,392
|)
|(8,691
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(267,023
|)
|(237,150
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|287,478
|254,839
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|337,664
|$
|303,533
Autolus Therapeutics plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
LOGO.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: