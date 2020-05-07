New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polymerization Catalysts Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891600/?utm_source=GNW

The chemical industry is using these catalysts for the production of increasing amounts of plastic materials. Catalysts, such as metallocenes, half-sandwich, nickel, and iron complexes, are able to tailor the microstructure of the polymer chain.



- One of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the increasing production of polymer resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyurethane.

- Additionally, the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the strict surveillance of phthalate-based catalysts by environmental agencies, such as US EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and EU’s REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals), are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for the Zeigler-Natta Catalysts



- Ziegler-Natta catalysts are mixtures of halides of transition metals, especially titanium, vanadium, chromium, and zirconium, with organic derivatives of non-transition metals, particularly alkyl aluminum compounds. There are two main classes of Ziegler-Natta catalysts, distinguished by their solubility.

- These catalysts have multiple types of active sites, each one producing a different polymer chain. This enables the production of a wide variety of polymers with considerable control over the tacticity, as well as molecular weight, and is the reason why Ziegler-Natta catalyst is preferred over most other catalysts.

- Most commercial HDPE and LLDPE grades are made using Ziegler-Natta or Phillips catalyst. Around 90% of global LLDPE is manufactured using heterogeneous Ziegler-Natta catalysts. It is also used in the production of polypropylene (PP) of higher isotacticity.

- Zeigler-Natta catalysts have the maximum market share in catalysts used for polyolefins manufacture. Geographically, Asia-Pacific has the highest market share in consumption of Ziegler-Natta catalysts.

- All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market



- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience robust polymerization catalysts growth, owing to the increasing consumption of polyolefins in countries, like China and India.

- The range of Chinese goods includes cement, chemicals, textiles, toys, electronics, ships, rail cars, automobiles, aircraft, and many other products. Polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene, are widely used in the production of these products. Thus, China has become a principal location for the manufacturers and exporters of plastic products.

- China is a major producer and consumer of polyolefin in the world.

- Furthermore, India is planning to have 18 plastic parks and the government may be investing around USD 6.2 million in the upcoming years for increasing the domestic production of plastics.

- All such factors are expected to increase the market for polymerization catalysts in the Asia-Pacific region.



Competitive Landscape

The global polymerization catalyst market is partially consolidated in nature, with the top five players accounting for around 47%-49% of the global market. Some of the key players include W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings BV, Univation Technologies LLC, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PQ Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), and Toho Titanium Co. Ltd, among others.



