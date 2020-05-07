Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Naval Radar Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing competition for maritime resources has led to the emergence of old maritime disputes as geopolitical threats both for countries in their periphery and adjoining regions. The geopolitical threat profile that affects global maritime commons can range from piracy and terrorism to that of extra-territorial claims by contesting nations. These developments have shifted the focus of national security towards enhancing naval power to deal with both existing and emerging maritime threats diligently. Survivability and counter-threat capability of a naval vessel under a threat environment depends upon the active response of its radar systems. The radar plays a critical role in scanning, searching, identifying and handling targets. For over two decades, naval radar technology has changed a lot in its technical aspects. Majority of the naval vessels used multiple radar systems with specialized functions for various missions.

However, with the arrival of new Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, the radar technology landscape is shifting towards multi-role and modular naval radar systems. These radars are both scalable and can be used for multiple missions. While major naval powers are in the process of modernizing and upgrading their naval fleets with radar upgrades, there has been a delay in some cases due to budgetary constraints. The economic downturn over the last decade and the continuation of its effects in several regions has caused cancellations, postponements and down-sizing of many high-value defense programs. The delay is reflected in the reduction in the number of committed, planned and future investments in the critical markets across Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe.



However, the majority of the demand for radar systems will arise from upgrades of existing radar platforms with the shift from specialized radar systems to that of multi-role and multi-band radar systems. Surveillance radars will continue to account for the bulk of the demand over the forecast period. New acquisitions and routine upgrades of existing fleet of destroyers, frigates and offshore patrol vessels will create a demand for these radars. Most of these ships are used for frontline combat role and require powerful surveillance radars to handle primary mission requirements of searching, scanning and tracking incoming enemy ships and ballistic missiles.



APAC, North America and Europe will remain the most significant markets due to new geopolitical threats. Technology obsolescence in Latin America and tensions in the Middle East will drive the naval radar market in these regions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Scope and Definitions

Market Segmentation

Market Definitions - Roles

Market Definitions - Others

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Naval Radar Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Naval Radar Market Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Total Naval Radar Market - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role

Total Naval Radar Market - Revenue Forecast by Committed, Planned and Forecast Revenues

Total Naval Radar Market - Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Naval Radar Market - Market Discussion and Summary

Market Share - 2019

Market Share Forecast - 2028

5. Surveillance Radar Segment - Overview, Forecast and Analysis

Evolving Operational Roles and Trends

Popular Operational/Upcoming Solutions

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

6. Fire Control Radar Segment - Overview, Forecast and Analysis

Evolving Operational Roles and Trends

Popular Operational/Upcoming Solutions

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

7. Navigation Radar Segment - Overview, Forecast and Analysis

Evolving Operational Roles and Trends

Popular Operational/Upcoming Solutions

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Global Naval Radar Market - Segment Discussion and Summary

8. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Modular and Scalability

Growth Opportunity 2 - Multi-function, Multi-role

Growth Opportunity 3 - Multi-Band

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Regional Analysis - North America

North America - Introduction

North America - Key Findings

North America - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role

North America - Brief

Canada

United States

10. Regional Analysis - Central and South Asia

Central and South Asia - Introduction

Central and South Asia - Key Findings

Central and South Asia - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role

Central and South Asia - Brief

India

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

11. Regional Analysis - Central and South America

Central and South America - Introduction

Central and South America - Key Findings

Central and South America - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role

Central and South America - Brief

Mexico

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

12. Regional Analysis - Europe

Europe - Introduction

Europe - Key Findings

Europe - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role

Europe - Brief

Sweden

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Norway

Poland

13. Regional Analysis - APAC

APAC - Introduction

APAC - Key Findings

APAC - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role

APAC - Brief

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Vietnam

Philippines

14. Regional Analysis - Middle East

Middle East - Introduction

Middle East - Key Findings

Middle East - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role

Middle East - Brief

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Qatar

Kuwait

United Arab Emirates

15. Regional Analysis - Africa

Africa - Introduction

Africa - Key Findings

Africa - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role

Africa - Brief

South Africa

Morocco

Algeria

Egypt

16. The Last Word

17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnsddc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900