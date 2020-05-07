Oslo, 7 May 2020: Scatec Solar and partners have grid connected and started commercial operations of the 54 MW Boguslav project in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.

“We are pleased to complete our second project in Ukraine less than ten months after closing the financing. The Boguslav solar plant will lead to the abatement of more than 55,000 tonnes of CO ² emissions and contribute to growing the share of renewable energy in the country, says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar.

The project is realised under Ukraine’s Feed-in-Tariff scheme and is expected to deliver about 61 GWh per year. The Boguslav plant will be providing clean energy for up to 27,000 households. Public land has been leased for an extended time-period and the solar power plants are expected to deliver power also beyond the Feed-in-tariff period.

With this project, Scatec Solar passes the milestone of 1.5 GW in operation globally. In addition, a portfolio of 399 MW is under construction, of which 235 MW in Ukraine.

﻿

For further information, please contact:

Mikkel Tørud, CFO, tel: +47 976 99 144, ir@scatecsolar.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364, ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec Solar

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long- term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.6 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.



With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SSO'. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act