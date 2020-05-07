Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Online Payment Methods 2020 & COVID-19's Impact " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, online purchase transactions have been on the rise in countries including Brazil and Mexico, according to information included in the report. In Chile, online card payments for goods and services more than doubled at the end of March 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. However, as the travel sector and in-store purchases are negatively affected by the pandemic, the global trend is that total payments revenues would decline in 2020, but return to growth in 2021.



Cards Outpace Alternative Means in Latin America's Online Retail



The bank card was the leading E-Commerce payment method in Latin America. It outranked alternative payment means such as cash on delivery, in-store payments and bank transfers in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and other countries covered in the report. Digital payment solutions are also gaining traction. For example, payment transactions processed by Mercado Pago surged by more than +50% in 2019, with more than half of this volume processed outside of the E-Commerce marketplace operated by Mercado Libre.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

COVID-19 Impact on Online & Mobile Payment, April 2020

The Impact of COVID-19 on Payments Revenues, incl. Payments Revenues in 2019, Pre-COVID-19 Forecast, and Payments Revenues Forecast Under The Impact of COVID-19, in USD billion, 2020

Online & Mobile Payment Platform Revenues, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f

Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Selected Regions, 2024f

Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Digital and Physical Goods, 2024f

Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Regions, January 2019

Share of Online Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, January 2019

Share of Mobile Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, August 2019

Online Payment Fraud Losses, in USD million, by Segment, 2023f

Online Payment Fraud Prevention Software Spending, in USD billion, 2020f & 2024f

Number of Digital Wallet Users, in billions, 2019e & 2024f

Breakdown of Digital Wallets by Provider's Main Industry, in %, 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, by Selected Countries, 2019e

Value of Mobile Payment Transactions Authenticated via Biometrics, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f

3. Latin America

3.1. Regional

The Impact of COVID-19 on Online Payments in Latin America, April 2020

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, By Selected Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019

Factors Affecting Security Perception During E-Commerce Purchase On A New Website, By Selected Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019

Share of Online Shoppers Who Frequently Encounter Two-Factor Authentication, And Preferred Authentication Measures, % of Online Shoppers, July 2019

Preferred Future Features of Online Payments, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, 2019

Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Internet Users With a Bank Account, 2018 & 2019

Types of Mobile Payments Used In-Store, in % of Mobile Payment Users, by Selected Countries, July 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f

Selected Mobile Payment Apps Used, incl. Penetration, in % of Devices, and Active Users, in % of All Users, by Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, July 2019

Mercado Pago's Payment Transaction Value by Transactions On The Mercado Libre Marketplace and Non-Marketplace Payment Value, in USD million, 2015 - 2019

3.2. Brazil

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019

Breakdown of E-Commerce Orders by Payment Methods, in %, H1 2019

Breakdown of the Number of Payment Installments Used, in % of E-Commerce Orders, H1 2018 & H1 2019

Average Attempted Fraud Share, in % of E-Commerce Sales, 2019

Top 3 Product Categories by Attempted Fraud Share, in % of E-Commerce Sales, 2019

Share of Adults Who Used Credit Card From a FinTech, in %, 2019

Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in M-Commerce, in % of Mobile Shoppers, August 2019

Most Important Features in M-Commerce Apps, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Mobile Shoppers, September 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Owners, August 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Owners, by Age Group, August 2019

Selected Mobile Payment Apps Used, incl. Penetration, in % of Devices, and Active Users, in % of All Users, July 2019

3.3. Mexico

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019

Preferred Two-Factor Payment Authentication Options During Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019

Number of Authorized Payment Transactions on E-Commerce Websites, in millions, Value, in MXN billion, and Authorization Rate, in % of Transactions and in % of Transaction Value, by Credit Cards and Debit Cards, Q1 2018 - Q3 2019

Chargeback Rate, in % of Number of Authorized Payment Transactions on E-Commerce Websites and in % of Their Value, by Credit Cards and Debit Cards, Q1 2018 - Q3 2019

Breakdown of Total Authorized E-Commerce Payment Volume By Debit and Credit Cards, in %, Q1-Q3 2019

Share of Online Shoppers Preferring to Use Debit Card to Pay for Small Online Purchases, in %, May 2019

E-Commerce Share of Total Card Payments, in %, Q1-Q3 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019

Selected Mobile Payment Apps Used, incl. Penetration, in % of Devices, and Active Users, in % of All Users, July 2019

3.4. Argentina

Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in %, 2019

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019

Preferred Two-Factor Payment Authentication Options During Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019

Selected Mobile Payment Apps Used, incl. Penetration, in % of Devices, and Active Users, in % of All Users, July 2019

3.5. Colombia

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019

Share of Online Shoppers Preferring to Use Debit Card to Pay for Small Online Purchases, in %, May 2019

3.6. Chile

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019

Year-on-Year Change in Online Card Payment Transactions, in %, H1 2016 - H2 2019

Year-on-Year Change in Card Payment Transactions, by Online and in-Store, in %, Week 1 - Week 4 of March 2020

Online Share of Card Payments, in %, Week 1 - Week 4 of March 2019 & 2020

3.7. Peru

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019

Breakdown of Online Purchases by Payment Methods Used, in %, 2019

Payment Services Used to Make Purchases Online, in % of Entrepreneurs, 2019

3.8. Dominican Republic

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019

Domestic E-Commerce Transactions with Payment Cards, incl. Number, in thousands, and Value, in DOP million, by Card Type, 2018 & 2019

International E-Commerce Transactions with Payment Cards, incl. Number, in thousands, and Value, in DOP million, by Card Type, 2018 & 2019

Companies Mentioned



Alphabet Inc

Cielo

Mercadolibre Inc

Pagseguro Digital Ltd

PayPal Holdings Inc

Samsung Co. Ltd.

Walmart Inc.



