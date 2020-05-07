Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Robots Market By Component (Systems, Accessories, Services), By Mechanism of Control (Computer Control v/s Direct Telemanipulator), By Application (Endometriosis, Thoracic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Surgical Robots Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The Global Surgical Robots Market is driven by the growing occurrences of degenerative and chronic diseases such as diabetes, CVD, among others. Additionally, associated benefits of surgical robots from both surgeons and patients perspectives are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the next five years. Furthermore, technological innovations & advancements and new product launches by the major manufacturers such as introduction of flexible and cost effective robots are expected to foster the growth of the market until 2025.



The Global Surgical Robots Market is segmented based on component, mechanism of control, application, end-user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into systems, accessories and services. The accessories segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years on account of extensive use of accessories in different surgical procedures. This leads to an increase in purchase of accessories. Furthermore, these accessories are replaced regularly after every surgical procedure, thereby driving the growth of the segment. Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast years. This can be ascribed to the easy reimbursement procedures, which have made different surgical procedures affordable.



Regionally, the surgical robots market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast years in the overall surgical robots market owing to the increasing patient pool in the region. Additionally, growing number of hospitals and rapid development & adoption of latest technologies in healthcare is further expected to propel the market through 2025.



Major players operating in the Global Surgical Robots Market include Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Smith & Nephew, Hansen Medical, Medrobotics Corporation, TransEnterix Inc., Medtech, Renishaw, THINK Surgical, Zimmer Biomet, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Auris Health, Inc., CMR Surgical, Verb Surgical, Omnilife Science, Inc., Preceyes BV, Microsure, Titan Medical Inc., Avatera Medical GmbH and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in March 2019, Zimmer Biomet received FDA Clearance for the ROSA ONE Spine System, which will be used for the robotically assisted surgeries. This would help in the expansion of product portfolio of the company.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Surgical Robots Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Surgical Robots Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Surgical Robots Market based on component, mechanism of control, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Surgical Robots Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Surgical Robots Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Surgical Robots Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Surgical Robots Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Surgical Robots Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Surgical Robots Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

Surgical robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to surgical robots

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Surgical Robots Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Systems, Accessories, Services)

5.2.2. By Mechanism of Control (Computer Control v/s Direct Telemanipulator)

5.2.3. By Application (Endometriosis, Thoracic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Heart Surgery, Urologic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Others)

5.2.4. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

5.2.5. By Company (2019)

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Surgical Robots Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Surgical Robots Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Surgical Robots Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Surgical Robots Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Intuitive Surgical

13.2. Stryker Corporation

13.3. Mazor Robotics

13.4. Smith & Nephew

13.5. Hansen Medical

13.6. Medrobotics Corporation

13.7. TransEnterix Inc.

13.8. Medtech

13.9. Renishaw

13.10. THINK Surgical

13.11. Zimmer Biomet

13.12. Corindus Vascular Robotics

13.13. Auris Health, Inc.

13.14. CMR Surgical

13.15. Verb Surgical

13.16. Omnilife Science, Inc.

13.17. Preceyes BV

13.18. Microsure

13.19. Titan Medical Inc.

13.20. Avatera Medical GmbH



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



