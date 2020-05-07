BOSTON, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- resTORbio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TORC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat aging-related diseases, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



“Following our extensive review of strategic alternatives, we are pleased about the recently reported merger agreement between resTORbio and Adicet Bio. The combined company will focus on the development of Adicet’s off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for oncology and other indications,” commented Chen Schor, Co-Founder, President and CEO of resTORbio. “We look forward to completing the merger in the second half of 2020 and continuing to work diligently with the Adicet Bio management team to achieve that objective.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

Announced merger agreement with Adicet Bio, Inc. (“Adicet”) to advance allogeneic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy

In April, resTORbio, Inc. (“resTORbio”) entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Adicet would merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of resTORbio in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, the Adicet stockholders will become the majority owners of resTORbio’s outstanding common stock upon the close of the merger. Certain of resTORbio’s stockholders who collectively own approximately 24% of the outstanding shares of resTORbio’s common stock have entered into voting agreements, pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, and subject to the terms and conditions of the agreements, to vote in favor of the merger agreement. The proposed merger will create a combined, publicly traded biotechnology company operating under the name, “Adicet Bio, Inc.” The combined company will focus on the development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies focused on oncology and other indications. Adicet’s lead product candidate, ADI-001, is a gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy targeting CD20 antigens and is being developed for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Adicet has a strong pipeline of pre-clinical and discovery programs based on its allogeneic gamma delta CAR-T cell platform.

The merger agreement also contemplates a contingent value right agreement (“CVR Agreement”) between resTORbio, a holders’ representative and rights’ representative, pursuant to which each holder of resTORbio common stock would be entitled to one contractual contingent value right (“CVR Right”) issued by resTORbio, subject to the CVR Agreement, for each share of resTORbio common stock held by such holder. A CVR Right will entitle the holder to receive net proceeds of the commercialization, if any, received from a third party commercial partner of RTB101.

Announced termination of fifth cohort in Phase 1b/2a Trial of RTB101 in Parkinson’s disease due to COVID-19 level 4 alert in New Zealand

To ensure safety of the clinical trial participants and the study coordinators, resTORbio has decided to terminate the study and not to enroll the fifth cohort due to the COVID-19 level 4 alert in New Zealand, where all non-essential services have been closed and people have been instructed to stay home. Enrollment of four of the five planned once-weekly dosing arms of RTB101 300 mg, sirolimus 2 mg, RTB101 300 mg in combination with sirolimus 2 mg, and RTB101 300 mg in combination with sirolimus 4 mg has been completed. resTORbio plans to analyze the data from the four completed dosing arms and data from the four completed cohorts is expected by mid-2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in the number of ongoing clinical trials.

Net loss was $7.0 million, or $0.19 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $11.1 million, or $0.38 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $76.3 million as of March 31, 2020 compared to $91.5 million as of December 31, 2019.

About RTB101

RTB101 is an oral, selective, and potent TORC1 inhibitor product candidate that inhibits the phosphorylation of multiple targets downstream of TORC1. Inhibition of TORC1 has been observed to extend lifespan and healthspan in aging preclinical species and to improve the function of aging organ systems, suggesting potential benefits in several aging-related diseases.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines that target the biology of aging to treat aging-related diseases. resTORbio’s lead program selectively inhibits TORC1, an evolutionarily conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of aging organ systems. Learn more about resTORbio, Inc. at www.resTORbio.com.

resTORbio Forward Looking Statements

RESTORBIO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 4,841 $ 8,852 General and administrative 2,539 2,839 Total operating expenses 7,380 11,691 Loss from operations (7,380 ) (11,691 ) Other income, net 349 631 Loss before income taxes (7,031 ) (11,060 ) Income tax expense 7 9 Net loss $ (7,038 ) $ (11,069 ) Net loss per share —basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share —basic and diluted 36,445 29,015









RESTORBIO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 76,343 $ 91,473 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,238 1,780 Total current assets 77,581 93,253 Restricted cash 245 245 Property and equipment, net 380 414 Total assets $ 78,206 $ 93,912 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,210 $ 6,716 Accrued liabilities 1,355 5,483 Total current liabilities 2,565 12,199 Other liabilities 24 15 Total liabilities 2,589 12,214 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 236,751 235,777 Accumulated deficit (161,170 ) (154,132 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 32 49 Total stockholders' equity 75,617 81,698 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 78,206 $ 93,912





