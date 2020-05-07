THE COUNTDOWN TO EASE COVID-19 LOCKDOWN HAS STARTED: OUR SENIORS DESERVE THAT DATA GUIDES THE WAY.
THE RISK FOR THEM IS AT LEAST 20 TIMES HIGHER.
OTTAWA, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The six-week lockdown was a colossal collective effort. Now we are bracing ourselves for a much longer and complex collective assignment: make the economy work in the new normal while protecting our seniors. It’s the challenge of a nation.
Outhiink is pleased to release its in-depth analysis:
COVID-19: Where We Go From Here
While most of the casualties to date took place in long-term care (LTC) facilities, as we reopen the economy we must shift our focus to the senior population at large to save the maximum number of lives. Our analysis establishes key factors to take into consideration as we assess our options to reopen the economy.
KEY POINTS FROM OUR ANALYSIS:
As we close in on reopening the economy, not one but two conditions should be met:
Canada is on its way to “planking the curve” and we must get moving again quickly but we owe our seniors policies and safeguards to protect them as we embark on managing the new normal, pre-vaccine era.
