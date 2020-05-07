VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CSE: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is excited to announce that it has entered into a Value Added Reseller Agreement (the “Agreement”) with IDYA4 Corp. (“IDYA4”), a leader in data interoperability and integration solutions within the government and private sectors.



Under the Agreement, IDYA4 will resell CloudMD’s Livecare technology in the United States. The partnership opens up a significant opportunity for CloudMD to expand its telemedicine platform into the U.S., and IDYA4 subject matter expertise and established client network adds significant value to CloudMD’s expansion plan. The partnership further demonstrates CloudMD’s ability to tap into this multi billion-dollar industry as an emerging leader in providing virtual healthcare.

IDYA4 provides revolutionary technology solutions within public safety, corrections, health and human services sectors. IDYA4 has an impressive portfolio of clients including, the Bureau of Justice Assistance, U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control, Experis US (Manpower Group) and Deloitte to name a few. CloudMD will be able to augment IDYA4 network and provide its Livecare telemedicine solution as part of the portfolio of products and services available to IDYA4’ clients and partners. IDYA4 will act as a U.S. based partner and be selling the Livecare platform to associations nation-wide, providing distribution, infrastructure, on-boarding and IT support for Livecare in the U.S.

As part of the Agreement and developing relationship, CloudMD will also look to include its broader portfolio, including Livecare Carts. These pre-configured Telehealth carts are used to achieve real-time diagnostic input and clinical evaluations for people in remote communities or those without immediate specialist clinical support and can be configured with the peripherals needed. These carts allow full remote high definition exams of patients for doctors who can be thousands of miles away. They can include Bluetooth stethoscopes, otoscopes, dermoscopes, oximeters, thermometers, blood pressure readers and opthalmascopes (more information here) .

Dr. Amit Mathur, President of CloudMD commented, “We are delighted to partner with IDYA4 Corp and utilize their experience and expertise to expand our Livecare platform into the United States. Its important for us to continue to follow our disciplined strategy and having a trusted partner like IDYA4 Corp in the U.S. will be incredibly valuable for us to start introducing Livecare to their network of leading organizations across multiple sectors.”

Sharad Rao, CEO of IDYA4 commented, “We are excited to partner with the CloudMD to bring their innovative Livecare platform to the United States. The Livecare platform will help better serve our clients and fulfill the growing demand of the Telehealth within Corrections, Healthcare markets and rural areas with focus on keeping our communities safe and healthier.”



About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

About IDYA4 Corp.

IDYA4 Corp. is a leader in data interoperability and integration solutions within the government and private sectors. IDYA4 Corp. helps its customers develop communities of interests to leverage data to manage day-to-day operations and critical decision making. IDYA4 Corp’s mission is to build safer and healthier communities through data-driven solutions and digital transformation. For additional information on IDYA4, visit their website www.IDYA4.com .

