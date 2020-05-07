Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Social Media Analytics Market By Component (Software and Services), By Application, By Analytics Type, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Social Media Analytics Market is expected to grow at a brisk rate during the forecast period. Major growth driver of the United States Social Media Analytics Market is growing popularity of smartphones and customers involvement in social media. Additionally, large enterprises are aiming more on competitive intelligence, which is further aiding the market growth over the years to come.



Moreover, remarkable evolution from business intelligence techniques to advanced analytics techniques is anticipated to elevate the adoption of social media analytics in the country, thereby boosting the market growth in the years that follow. However, major hindrance in the growth of the US Social Media Analytics Market is need for significant technical expertise and high implementation efforts.



The United States Social Media Analytics Market is segmented based on component, application, analytics type, deployment, organization size, end-user, region and company. Based on application, the market is segregated into sales and marketing management, customer experience management, competitive intelligence, risk management and fraud detection, public safety and law enforcement and others. Out of which, risk management and fraud detection segment is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR in the next 5 years, which can be attributed to the capability of analytics tools to extract and analyze the data generated from various data sources, in turn providing opportunities for identification and mitigation of deceitful activities.



Major players operating in the United States Social Media Analytics Market include Oracle, Salesforce, IBM, SAS Institute, Adobe, Clarabridge, NetBase Solutions, Digimind, Meltwater, SpreadFast, etc.



The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of service providers across the region. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.



The author calculated the market size of the United States Social Media Analytics Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



