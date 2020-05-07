Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrosurgery Devices Market By Product (Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Instruments, Accessories), By Application, By End-user, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electrosurgery Devices Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Growing trend of plastic surgeries, initiated by the celebrities to look younger has influenced a large part of the population in the world. Additionally, increasing skin diseases also find their solution in plastic surgeries, thereby fueling the market growth across the globe. Moreover, electrosurgical devices require less time for recovery of patient and induces less risk, which is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market. However, factors such as high cost and hectic installation of the electrosurgery devices in hospitals and clinics might act as impediments to the growth of the market.



The Global Electrosurgery Devices Market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, company and region. Based on product, the Global Electrosurgery Devices Market is further segmented into electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments and electrosurgical accessories. The electrosurgical instruments segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to growing demand for disposable and reusable electrosurgical instruments. The application segment is divided into orthopedics, oncology, cardiovascular, general, cosmetic, neurology and others, out of which orthopedics segment is expected to witness fastest growth as electrosurgical devices are mostly used in orthopedics sector.



Based on regional analysis, in 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share by virtue of the increasing geriatric population and the presence of various multinational companies in the region. Additionally, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure is also responsible for the enormous share of the region.



Major players in the Global Electrosurgery Devices Market include Johnson & Johnson, Conmed, Stryker, Bovie Medical, Medtronic, Olympus, B. Braun, AngioDynamics, Utah Medical Products, Inc, Cooper Surgical, Elektromedizin GmbH, Smith & Nephew, KLS Martin, Boston Scientific, Applied Medical, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Kirwan Surgical Products LLC, Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings Limited, Maxerendoscopy, Parkell LLC, etc.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Electrosurgery Devices Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Electrosurgery Devices Market based on product, application, end-user, company and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Electrosurgery Devices Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Electrosurgery Devices Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Electrosurgery Devices Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Electrosurgery Devices Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Electrosurgery Devices Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Electrosurgery Devices Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product

5.2.1.1. Electrosurgical Generators (Radiofrequency, Ultrasonic, Argon Plasma, Cryoablation, Microwave, Combination and Smoke Evacuators)

5.2.1.2. Electrosurgical Instruments (Electrosurgical Electrodes (Monopolar, Bipolar), pencils (Monopolar, Bipolar), Forceps, Cryoprobes, Nano knifes and others)

5.2.1.3. Accessories

5.2.2. By Application (Orthopedics, Oncology, Cardiovascular, General, Cosmetic, Neurology and Others)

5.2.3. By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others)

5.2.4. By Company (2019)

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Electrosurgery Devices Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Electrosurgery Devices Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Electrosurgery Devices Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Electrosurgery Devices Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Electrosurgery Devices Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.4. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.2.1. Johnson & Johnson

13.2.2. Conmed

13.2.3. Stryker

13.2.4. Bovie Medical

13.2.5. Medtronic

13.2.6. Olympus

13.2.7. B. Braun

13.2.8. AngioDynamics

13.2.9. Utah Medical Products, Inc

13.2.10. Cooper Surgical

13.2.11. Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

13.2.12. Smith & Nephew

13.2.13. KLS Martin

13.2.14. Boston Scientific

13.2.15. Applied Medical

13.2.16. BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG

13.2.17. Kirwan Surgical Products LLC

13.2.18. Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings Limited

13.2.19. Maxerendoscopy

13.2.20. Parkell LLC



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



