Tampa Bay, FL, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the winners of its 2020 Sharky Awards.

Organizations all over the world are making a concerted effort to improve their users’ ability to make better security decisions every day. The Sharky Awards recognize organizations and individuals for excellence in security awareness training. The winners for the 2020 Sharky Awards are as follows:

Best Landing Page: Ultimate Medical Academy

Ultimate Medical Academy Best Security Awareness Plan: Service Management Group

Service Management Group Best User Story: Strack and Van Til

Strack and Van Til Best Phishing Template: Strack and Van Til

Strack and Van Til Best Phishing Campaign: City of Saco, Maine

City of Saco, Maine Top Product Advocate: Geoffrey Parker, BlueCross and BlueShield of Tennessee ®

Geoffrey Parker, BlueCross and BlueShield of Tennessee Most Improved: UMB Financial Corporation

“The Sharky Awards were created to recognize and celebrate the organizations that are embracing KnowBe4’s security awareness platform and implementing it creatively and successfully,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Congratulations to this year’s winners for their unique and standout approaches to security awareness training and simulated phishing.”

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 32,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

