PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), a leading provider of innovative non-opioid pain management options, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

“Prior to headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in mid-March, we saw growing demand for EXPAREL continue with year-over-year growth rates of over 20 percent in January and February. Specifically, we saw demand continue to expand within the anesthesia community with EXPAREL-based nerve and field blocks continuing to take hold as institutional protocol for a variety of surgical procedures,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. “We remain steadfast in our long-term strategy to solidify our role as a leading provider of innovative non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions and believe the fundamentals of our business will continue to fuel our long-term expansion. Importantly, we are ready to quickly ramp up as elective surgery restrictions lift across the states and ambulatory centers address the backlog of patients who require surgery with increased resources and hours of operation.”





First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues were $105.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 16% increase over the $91.3 million reported for the first quarter of 2019.

EXPAREL net product sales were $101.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 12% increase over the $90.6 million reported for the first quarter of 2019.

First quarter iovera° net product sales were $2.3 million. Pacira began recognizing sales of iovera° in April 2019 after completing its acquisition of MyoScience, Inc., a privately held medical technology company.

Sales of bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension to a third-party licensee for use in veterinary practice were $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.3 million in 2019.

First quarter royalty revenue was $0.9 million compared to $0.4 million in 2019.

Total operating expenses were $88.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $90.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. R&D expenses include $6.6 million and $6.4 million of product development and manufacturing capacity expansion costs in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $44.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $47.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income was $8.2 million, or $0.19 per share (basic and diluted) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a GAAP net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.07 per share (basic and diluted), in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $22.8 million, or $0.54 per share (basic) and $0.53 per share (diluted), in the first quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.3 million, or $0.22 per share (basic and diluted), in the first quarter of 2019.

Pacira ended the first quarter of 2020 with cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments (“cash”) of $353.6 million. Cash provided by operations was $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Pacira had 42.0 million basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding in the first quarter of 2020.

Pacira had 42.8 million diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding in the first quarter of 2020.

2020 Financial Guidance

Prior to March 16, 2020, EXPAREL net product sales were tracking ahead of plan. Given the rapidly changing variables related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company does not have sufficient visibility to accurately forecast the impact of this pandemic and, consequently, is temporarily withdrawing all full-year 2020 financial guidance. The company believes expense reductions resulting from COVID-19 will partially mitigate the negative revenue impact of the pandemic.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that do not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP cost of goods sold, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP research and development (R&D) expense and non-GAAP selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense, because such measures exclude acquisition-related (gains) charges and product discontinuation costs; stock-based compensation; amortization of debt discount; amortization of acquired intangible assets and loss on investment.

These measures supplement Pacira’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Pacira management uses these measures to better analyze its financial results, estimate its future cost of goods sold, gross margins, R&D expense and SG&A expense outlook for 2020 and to help make managerial decisions. In management’s opinion, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements by providing greater transparency into the operating performance at Pacira and its future outlook. Such measures should not be deemed to be an alternative to GAAP requirements or a measure of liquidity for Pacira. Non-GAAP measures are also unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP disclosures released by other companies. See the tables below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is a leading provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for health care practitioners and their patients. The company’s long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera°® system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About EXPAREL

EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated for single-dose infiltration in adults to produce postsurgical local analgesia and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia. Safety and efficacy have not been established in other nerve blocks. The product combines bupivacaine with DepoFoam, a proven product delivery technology that delivers medication over a desired time period. EXPAREL represents the first and only multivesicular liposome local anesthetic that can be utilized in the peri- or postsurgical setting. By utilizing the DepoFoam platform, a single dose of EXPAREL delivers bupivacaine over time, providing significant reductions in cumulative pain scores with up to a 78 percent decrease in opioid consumption; the clinical benefit of the opioid reduction was not demonstrated. Additional information is available at www.EXPAREL.com.

Important Safety Information for Patients

EXPAREL should not be used in obstetrical paracervical block anesthesia. In studies where EXPAREL was injected into the wound, the most common side effects were nausea, constipation, and vomiting. In studies where EXPAREL was injected near a nerve, the most common side effects were nausea, fever, and constipation. EXPAREL is not recommended to be used in patients younger than 18 years old or in pregnant women. Tell your healthcare provider if you have liver disease, since this may affect how the active ingredient (bupivacaine) in EXPAREL is eliminated from your body. EXPAREL should not be injected into the spine, joints, or veins. The active ingredient in EXPAREL: can affect your nervous system and your cardiovascular system; may cause an allergic reaction; may cause damage if injected into your joints.

About iovera°

The iovera° system is used to destroy tissue during surgical procedures by applying freezing cold. It can also be used to produce lesions in peripheral nervous tissue by the application of cold to the selected site for the blocking of pain. It is also indicated for the relief of pain and symptoms associated with osteoarthritis of the knee for up to 90 days. In one study, the majority of the patients suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee experienced pain and system relief beyond 150 days.1 The iovera° system’s “1×90” Smart Tip configuration (indicating one needle which is 90 mm long) can also facilitate target nerve location by conducting electrical nerve stimulation from a separate nerve stimulator. The iovera° system is not indicated for treatment of central nervous system tissue.

1Radnovich, R. et al. “Cryoneurolysis to treat the pain and symptoms of knee osteoarthritis: a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled trial.” Osteoarthritis and Cartilage (2017) p1-10.

Important Safety Information

The iovera° system is contraindicated for use in patients with the following: Cryoglobulinemia; Paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria; cold urticaria; Raynaud’s disease; open and/or infected wounds at or near the treatment line. Potential complications: As with any surgical treatment that uses needle-based therapy, there is potential for temporary site-specific reactions, including but not limited to: bruising (ecchymosis); swelling (edema); inflammation and/or redness (erythema); pain and/or tenderness; altered sensation (localized dysesthesia). Typically, these reactions resolve with no physician intervention. Patients may help the healing process by applying ice packs to the affected sites, and by taking over-the-counter analgesics.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 318,464 $ 291,950 Accounts receivable, net 38,988 47,530 Inventories, net 59,666 58,296 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,476 10,781 Total current assets 431,594 408,557 Long-term investments 35,120 64,798 Fixed assets, net 108,105 104,681 Right-of-use assets, net 37,613 38,124 Goodwill 99,547 99,547 Intangible assets, net 102,421 104,387 Equity investment and other assets 6,979 10,971 Total assets $ 821,379 $ 831,065 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,850 $ 12,799 Accrued expenses 44,717 70,427 Lease liabilities 3,968 4,935 Contingent consideration 14,041 18,179 Income taxes payable 1,737 1,333 Total current liabilities 80,313 107,673 Convertible senior notes 310,078 306,045 Lease liabilities 40,189 40,938 Contingent consideration 15,227 19,963 Other liabilities 1,535 1,502 Total stockholders’ equity 374,037 354,944 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 821,379 $ 831,065

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net product sales: EXPAREL $ 101,269 $ 90,615 Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension 1,206 291 Total EXPAREL / bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension net product sales 102,475 90,906 iovera° 2,270 — Total net product sales 104,745 90,906 Royalty revenue 939 407 Total revenues $ 105,684 $ 91,313 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 29,732 27,303 Research and development 15,819 14,384 Selling, general and administrative 44,780 47,305 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,967 — Acquisition-related (gains) charges and product discontinuation, net (3,708 ) 1,242 Total operating expenses 88,590 90,234 Income from operations 17,094 1,079 Other (expense) income: Interest income 1,589 2,156 Interest expense (6,022 ) (5,814 ) Other, net (4,104 ) 61 Total other expense, net (8,537 ) (3,597 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 8,557 (2,518 ) Income tax expense (398 ) (253 ) Net income (loss) $ 8,159 $ (2,771 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.19 $ (0.07 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,032 41,240 Diluted 42,785 41,240

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP net income (loss) $ 8,159 $ (2,771 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition-related (gains) charges and product discontinuation, net (3,708 ) 1,242 Stock-based compensation 8,847 7,434 Amortization of debt discount 3,594 3,345 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,967 — Loss on investment 3,971 — Total Non-GAAP adjustments 14,671 12,021 Non-GAAP net income $ 22,830 $ 9,250 GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.19 $ (0.07 ) Non-GAAP basic net income per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.22 Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 42,032 41,240 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 42,785 42,117 Cost of goods sold reconciliation: GAAP cost of goods sold $ 29,732 $ 27,303 Stock-based compensation (1,219 ) (1,091 ) Non-GAAP cost of goods sold $ 28,513 $ 26,212 Research and development reconciliation: GAAP research and development $ 15,819 $ 14,384 Stock-based compensation (1,186 ) (1,218 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 14,633 $ 13,166 Selling, general and administrative reconciliation: GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 44,780 $ 47,305 Stock-based compensation (6,442 ) (5,125 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 38,338 $ 42,180



