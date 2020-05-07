PALO ALTO, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB today announced Scylla Open Source 4.0, the latest major release of its high-performance NoSQL database for real-time big data workloads. This release marks a significant milestone, as the company has moved beyond feature parity with Apache Cassandra, now also serving as an open source drop-in, no-lock-in alternative to Amazon DynamoDB.



Scylla Open Source 4.0 builds on Scylla’s close-to-the-hardware design, which enables optimal use of modern server infrastructure. Written from the ground-up in C++, Scylla delivers performance of millions of OPS on a single node, scales out to hundreds of nodes and consistently achieves a 99% tail latency of less than one millisecond.

As a drop-in replacement for Cassandra and, now, DynamoDB, Scylla delivers better, more consistent performance, a significant reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) and greater deployment flexibility. The production-ready new features in Scylla Open Source 4.0 extend an already impressive set of advantages over Cassandra, including scaling up to any number of cores, streaming data to 60TB meganodes, built-in schedulers, unified cache and self-tuning operations.

Performance comparisons show Scylla Open Source 4.0 delivers more than 5X higher throughput and nearly 10X lower P99 latencies than the upcoming Apache Cassandra 4.0 release. Additionally, benchmarks illustrate that Scylla is roughly 1/8 the total cost of Amazon DynamoDB.

"Scylla is faster and easier to manage than the other NoSQL databases we evaluated," said Devin Rose, Principal Software Engineer at robotics pioneer KUKA. "We considered several other options, but Scylla proved to be much more cost-effective. We're excited about the new features Scylla is adding. Their new DynamoDB-compatible API will make it even easier for users to enjoy Scylla's benefits of performance, affordability and more flexible deployment options."

New Capabilities in Scylla Open Source 4.0

Alternator, a DynamoDB-compatible API: Scylla 4.0 provides a production-ready Amazon DynamoDB-compatible API that lets DynamoDB users switch to Scylla without changing a single line of application code. Scylla significantly reduces the total cost of ownership, delivers lower and more consistent latencies and expands the limitations DynamoDB places on object size, partition size, etc. Developers are no longer locked in to a platform and have new open source options available to them. They can run on-premises, on their preferred cloud platforms or on Scylla’s fully managed database as a service, Scylla Cloud . They are free to access their data as they like, without pay-per-operation fees, and with more deployment options, including open source Docker and Kubernetes.



Scylla’s Lightweight Transactions (LWT) extends Scylla’s options for data consistency. By employing Paxos two-phase-commit, Scylla LWT makes operations strongly consistent. Change Data Capture (Beta): Allows users to track changes in their data, recording both the original data values and the new values to records. With CDC, Scylla streams changes to a standard CQL table that can be indexed or filtered to find critical changes to data. The new API offers functionality that’s superior to both Cassandra and DynamoDB.



Allows users to track changes in their data, recording both the original data values and the new values to records. With CDC, Scylla streams changes to a standard CQL table that can be indexed or filtered to find critical changes to data. The new API offers functionality that’s superior to both Cassandra and DynamoDB. Kubernetes Operator for Scylla (Beta): Kubernetes enables automated provisioning of cloud-native containerized applications, supporting the entire lifecycle of deployment, scaling and management. Scylla Operator , now in beta with Scylla 4.0, is a Kubernetes extension for Scylla cluster management. It currently supports deploying multi-zone clusters, scaling up or adding new racks, scaling down and monitoring Scylla clusters with Prometheus and Grafana.

“Scylla 4.0 is our largest release ever, with improvements ranging from ease-of-use to new APIs and functionality and performance,” said Dor Laor, CEO and co-founder, ScyllaDB. “We welcome developers to discover the great performance Scylla offers out of the box, at a reasonable price and without lock-in.”

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. API-compatible with Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X that of Cassandra. Comcast, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Grab, MediaMath, AppNexus, Investing.com and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

