AUSTIN, Texas, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. ("CyberloQ" or the "Company") (OTC: CLOQ) announced today that a new interview with CyberloQ Technologies Inc. and Transact Payments Malta Ltd. (“TPML”), a division of Transact Payments Ltd. (“TPL”) located in Europe, are featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.



The interview can be heard at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-cyberloq-technologies-cloq/ .

Chris Jackson of CyberloQ and Aaron Carpenter of TPL called into SmallCapVoice.com to go over the exciting collaboration that the two companies are working on.

Long considered a leader in the payments industry, TPL has built its reputation as an expert source of international payment and card solutions and regulatory compliance. The integration of this expertise with CyberloQ’s customizable data security solutions will enable the prevention of online payment fraud within multiple card networks in Europe and beyond.

Transact Payments has built a reputation as the experts in payment and card solutions. They provide innovative and flexible European BIN sponsorship and modular payment, debit and prepaid services. They are a licensed European e-money institution and Principal Members of both Mastercard and Visa.

CyberloQ keeps user’s sensitive Personal Identifiable Information (PII) in “non-active” status, only accessible through a secure authentication process. With a unique technology in hand, CyberloQ Technologies, Inc., can cover anything and everything that is connected to the internet, a web-based portal, debit cards, and credit cards. To date, none of their competitors has the whole suite of products that CyberloQ possesses.

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ secures clients’ sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection. For more information, visit https://cyberloq.com/.

