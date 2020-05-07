MALVERN, Pa., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, is celebrating the professionals delivering critical mental healthcare across the country in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.



Prioritizing mental health has never been more imperative than it is today. Since Neuronetics received FDA clearance in 2008 for its NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) system — a proven, non-drug, non-invasive depression option for adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) — the company has delivered more than 2.5 million treatments and has over 1,000 devices installed in doctors’ offices and hospitals in the United States. NeuroStar practices across the country are going above and beyond to ensure their patients’ mental health needs are met. From expanding services to including telemedicine consultations, virtual care and support groups, to instituting new safety and sanitization protocols and remaining open to guarantee those in the midst of treatment can continue sessions — their services are invaluable, particularly during this time when feelings of uncertainty and chaos threaten to severely exacerbate existing mental health conditions for the many Americans already struggling.

Depression impacts more than 13.3 million adults in the U.S., but many do not seek treatment or are not helped by antidepressant medications 1,2,3 — resulting in a need for accessible, safe, non-drug treatment options that work. Unlike electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), NeuroStar TMS is a non-invasive treatment that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression.4,5 Many NeuroStar practices across the country remain open and continue to offer services for both existing and new patients, and some are seeing even more patients with MDD begin their NeuroStar TMS treatment.

“The pandemic has put a halt to so many aspects of daily life — from attending work and school to running errands and making routine visits to beauty salons, fitness clubs and doctor’s offices. So much of our lives has been put on hold and economic hardship has become a new reality for many of us for the foreseeable future, but taking care of our mental health — especially depression — isn’t something we can pause until further notice,” said Dr. Kenneth Pages, a NeuroStar provider at TMS of South Tampa. “Individuals who are struggling with depression should keep in communication with their clinicians as they normally would, to determine the best course of action for receiving treatment during this time, and in the meantime, we are doing our best to remind our patients that we are always here for them, even during times of social distancing.”

Medical professionals like Dr. Pages have instituted a variety of new procedures in their practices to prioritize safety while also offering patients the utmost comfortability. Some practices have started testing for COVID-19 before patients set foot in the office for treatments; others leave office doors open to avoid touching door handles, or immediately escort patients right to treatment rooms to avoid waiting room lingering; and office staff and treaters across the country are wearing personal protective equipment.

“At Neuronetics, we have such respect for the doctors who dedicate their lives to caring for those in our communities who need mental health services in order to be the best versions of themselves, especially during a time when mental health is in the spotlight as so many find themselves struggling with recurring or new challenges,” said Dan Guthrie, Chief Commercial Officer of Neuronetics, Inc. “Mental Health Awareness Month is certainly a time to focus on ensuring life-saving mental health conversations are occurring, but recognizing the important work being done every month of the year by these dedicated professionals is absolutely necessary.”

In addition to working with NeuroStar providers to generate awareness on a regional level of the treatment options available to individuals during the pandemic, NeuroStar is recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month with a digital campaign featuring educational Facebook Live events and video content highlighting insights from NeuroStar employees, providers and patient advocates.

To join the conversation during Mental Health Awareness Month and honor those fostering these important conversations and delivering invaluable care, follow NeuroStar on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter , and access additional resources on YouTube . For more information about NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, visit www.neurostar.com .

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. (or the “Company”) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its first commercial product is a transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device called the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com .

About NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy is the market leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive form of neuromodulation, and the #1 TMS choice of doctors for patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Widely available across the United States, NeuroStar is reimbursed by most commercial and government health plans, including Medicare and Tricare.

In the U.S., NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of MDD in adult patients who have failed to receive satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance.

In an NIMH-funded, independent, randomized controlled trial, patients treated with TMS using a clinical-trial version of the NeuroStar TMS System were 4.2 times more likely to achieve remission compared to patients receiving sham treatment (P = 0.02; odds ratio = 4.05).6 The most common side effect is pain or discomfort at or near the treatment site, which usually resolves within one week. It is contraindicated in people with non-removable conductive metal in or near the head.

NeuroStar® is a registered trademark of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM). For more information and full safety and prescribing information, visit www.neurostar.com .

