ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and provided an update on the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.



First Quarter 2020 Summary:

Revenue of $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2020 versus $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.





Net loss of $6.7 million, including a $4.0 million goodwill impairment charge. Loss of $2.7 million excluding the goodwill impairment compares to a net loss of $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.





Total backlog of projects as of March 31, 2020 was $41.8 million.





Cash balance at March 31, 2020 was $5.9 million versus $3.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

The company noted that first quarter results historically are negatively impacted by wet weather in California, particularly for agriculture-related ground-mount systems. For 2020, the slow seasonality was exacerbated by the significant disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Update:

The company is authorized to continue serving customers as an “Essential Business” as defined by county agencies’ “shelter-in-place” directives. The energy industry is identified by the federal government as critical, which has allowed the company to continue operating during the pandemic. Despite this, some of its customers, subcontractors, and suppliers may not have been deemed as an “Essential Business,” therefore they are not operating at a similar capacity, disrupting and negatively impacting the company’s near-term activities. In addition, many Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) and utility companies have been affected by the pandemic, causing delays in permitting and other required approvals. In response to the disruption, the company has placed 38 employees (or approximately 20% of its workforce) on temporary layoff and another 32 employees have taken reduced salaries or transitioned to working part-time. These actions, among others, have resulted in greater than $0.4 million of savings per month. As announced on April 30, 2020, the company strengthened its cash position when it secured a $2.8 million loan under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a provision within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act, and guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Chuck Cargile, Sunworks’ Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer said, “We navigated a challenging market environment in the first quarter of 2020, working to protect our employees and operations while mitigating risk and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our new sales slowed considerably, and our installation revenue was negatively impacted by customer-driven pushouts and project delays in permitting, final inspection, and Permission to Operate (PTO) due to AHJ and utility response times. In response to our slowed operations, we have made significant reductions in our cost structure and have successfully strengthened our cash position, which should enhance our ability to weather this disruption and continue supporting our customers.”

First Quarter Financial Summary

Total revenue for the quarter was $12.4 million, or 33% higher than the $9.3 million reported during the first quarter of 2019. The company noted that prior year revenue was particularly low primarily due to weather delays whereas the current year revenue was lower than expected due to the slowdown in activity in March, caused by COVID-19.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.0 million or 7.7% of revenue compared to a negative gross profit of $0.6 million in the first quarter of the prior year. The current period gross profit was negatively impacted by approximately $0.2 million of costs incurred, without capturing the respective margin due to the timing of completion on certain jobs as final inspection and utility operating approvals had not been granted. This margin is expected to be earned in the second or third quarter of 2020 when the respective milestones are hit. Also, affecting the gross profit for the first quarter was a $0.2 million expense to settle a customer dispute for projects originally entered into in 2017, and a $0.1 million expense for a significant project overrun, which cannot be charged to the customer.

Total operating expenses were $7.4 million, which includes a $4.0 million goodwill impairment charge. The goodwill impairment is a result of the company’s carrying value of its net assets compared to the expected near-term results, which have been adjusted downward due to COVID-19 delays. Excluding the goodwill impairment, the operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were $3.4 million versus $3.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $6.7 million, or $0.60 per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.5 million, or $1.21 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2019. The loss per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2020 was affected by our increased number of shares outstanding in the quarter.

Mr. Cargile continued, “Our primary near-term focus is on managing through the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are fortunate to have secured the $2.8 million PPP loan to bolster our cash position, and we are confident that a portion will be forgiven under the criteria outlined by the SBA. We also anticipate benefiting from our recent cost reduction actions, enabling us to effectively support the organization with lower overhead. Once market conditions stabilize and we return to more normalized operations and revenue, we expect that our lower cost structure will enable us to return to profitability and generate positive cash flow from operations.”

SUNWORKS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019



(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,471 $ 3,154 Restricted cash 385 385 Accounts receivable, net 6,753 7,606 Inventory, net 2,007 2,970 Contract assets 5,154 4,864 Other current assets 697 275 Total Current Assets 20,467 19,254 Property and equipment, net 457 511 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,374 1,505 Other Assets Other deposits 69 69 Goodwill 5,464 9,464 Total Other Assets 5,533 9,533 Total Assets $ 27,831 $ 30,803 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 10,234 $ 11,221 Contract liabilities 3,435 4,616 Customer deposits 604 753 Operating lease liability, current portion 893 864 Loan payable, current portion 57 88 Promissory note payable, current portion 2,127 - Acquisition promissory note, current portion - 252 Total Current Liabilities 17,350 17,794 Long-Term Liabilities Operating lease liability 481 641 Promissory note payable, net - 3,484 Warranty liability 471 441 Total Long-Term Liabilities 952 4,566 Total Liabilities 18,302 22,360 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock Series B, $001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock, $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized shares; 16,628,992 and 6,805,697 issued and outstanding, respectively 17 7 Additional paid in capital 88,956 81,132 Accumulated deficit (79,444 ) (72,696 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 9,529 8,443 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 27,831 $ 30,803



