EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (“Landmark,” the “Partnership,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (Nasdaq: LMRK) today announced its first quarter financial results.



Highlights

Reported rental revenue of $15.7 million, a 9% increase year-over-year;

Net loss attributable to common unitholders of $0.18 per diluted unit, FFO of $0.01 per diluted unit and AFFO of $0.33 per diluted unit;

Completed $170 million securitization refinancing transaction; and

Announced a quarterly distribution of $0.20 per common unit.

First Quarter 2020 Results

Rental revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $15.7 million, an increase of 9% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to common unitholders per diluted unit in the first quarter of 2020 was a loss of $0.18, compared to income of $0.15 in the first quarter of 2019. FFO for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.01 per diluted unit, compared to $0.12 in the first quarter of 2019. FFO included a $7.3 million unrealized loss on interest rate hedges, a $3.4 million foreign currency transaction gain and a $2.2 million loss on early extinguishment of debt and in the first quarter of 2020, and a $2.8 million unrealized loss on interest rate hedges in the first quarter of 2019. AFFO per diluted unit, which excludes certain items including unrealized gains and losses on our interest rate hedges, was $0.33 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.32 in the first quarter of 2019.

“We are pleased to announce another quarter of solid financial and operating results with AFFO increasing 5% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and continued progress of our development strategy,” said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership’s general partner. “Despite the challenging economic environment, we believe that we are well-positioned to execute our business plan with a focus on preserving liquidity and capital for potential impacts to our business and positioning the Partnership to take advantage of any market opportunities.”

Quarterly Distributions

On April 21, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a distribution of $0.20 per common unit, or $0.80 per common unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The distribution is payable on May 15, 2020 to common unitholders of record as of May 4, 2020.

On April 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4375 per Series C preferred unit, which is payable on May 15, 2020 to Series C preferred unitholders of record as of May 1, 2020.

On April 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.49375 per Series B preferred unit, which is payable on May 15, 2020 to Series B preferred unitholders of record as of May 1, 2020.

On March 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5000 per Series A preferred unit, which was paid on April 15, 2020 to Series A preferred unitholders of record as of April 1, 2020.

Capital and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2020, the Partnership had $177.6 million of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility (the “Facility”), and approximately $272 million of undrawn borrowing capacity under the Facility, subject to compliance with certain covenants.

Recent Acquisitions

The Partnership did not make any significant acquisitions in the first quarter of 2020.

At-The-Market (“ATM”) Equity Programs

Year-to-date through March 31, 2020, the Partnership issued 109,724 common units, 23,287 Series A preferred units and 84,139 Series B preferred units through its At-The-Market (“ATM”) issuance programs for gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust (“NAREIT”). FFO represents net income (loss) excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization expense, real estate related impairment charges, gains (or losses) on real estate transactions, adjustments for unconsolidated joint venture, and distributions to preferred unitholders and noncontrolling interests.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Partnership's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The Partnership's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Partnership's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Partnership's performance. The Partnership's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. We calculate AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for general and administrative expense reimbursement, acquisition-related expenses, unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives, straight line rent adjustments, unit-based compensation, amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes, deferred income tax expense, amortization of above and below market rents, loss on early extinguishment of debt, repayments of receivables, adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture, adjustments for drop-down assets and foreign currency transaction gain (loss). The GAAP measures most directly comparable to FFO and AFFO is net income.

We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and we define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before unrealized and realized gain or loss on derivatives, loss on early extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on sale of real property interests, straight line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market rents, impairments, acquisition-related expenses, unit-based compensation, repayments of investments in receivables, foreign currency transaction gain (loss), adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture and the capital contribution to fund our general and administrative expense reimbursement. We believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be compared with our reported net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded limited partnerships, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our business to generate sufficient cash to support our decision to make distributions to our unitholders;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. You should not consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. As a result, because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the “Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA” table below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition or state other forward-looking information. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “project,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “will” or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Partnership’s control and are difficult to predict. These statements are often based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including examination of historical operating trends made by the management of the Partnership. Although the Partnership believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, the Partnership cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include expected acquisition opportunities from our sponsor. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in the Partnership’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including the Partnership’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on February 27, 2020. These risks could cause the Partnership’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Consolidated Statements of Operations

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue Rental revenue $ 15,678 $ 14,393 Expenses Property operating 731 665 General and administrative 1,612 1,478 Acquisition-related 315 127 Depreciation and amortization 3,892 3,517 Impairments 82 204 Total expenses 6,632 5,991 Other income and expenses Interest and other income 232 394 Interest expense (4,701 ) (4,488 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (2,231 ) — Unrealized loss on derivatives (7,291 ) (2,762 ) Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint venture 150 (55 ) Gain on sale of real property interests — 5,862 Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 3,363 (21 ) Total other income and expenses (10,478 ) (1,070 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (1,432 ) 7,332 Income tax expense (benefit) (60 ) 122 Net income (loss) (1,372 ) 7,210 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8 8 Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners (1,380 ) 7,202 Less: Distributions to preferred unitholders (3,060 ) (2,894 ) Less: General Partner's incentive distribution rights — (197 ) Less: Accretion of Series C preferred units (97 ) (356 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders $ (4,537 ) $ 3,755 Net income (loss) per common unit Common units – basic $ (0.18 ) $ 0.15 Common units – diluted $ (0.18 ) $ 0.15 Weighted average common units outstanding Common units – basic 25,461 25,338 Common units – diluted 25,461 25,338 Other Data Total leased tenant sites (end of period) 1,952 1,933 Total available tenant sites (end of period) 2,058 2,023





Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Land $ 139,102 $ 141,851 Real property interests 548,671 543,328 Construction in progress 63,699 68,907 Total land and real property interests 751,472 754,086 Accumulated depreciation and amortization of real property interests (53,212 ) (50,015 ) Land and net real property interests 698,260 704,071 Investments in receivables, net 8,417 8,822 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture 61,533 62,059 Cash and cash equivalents 14,022 7,446 Restricted cash 4,680 5,619 Rent receivables 5,395 5,105 Due from Landmark and affiliates 1,611 1,132 Deferred loan costs, net 4,278 4,557 Deferred rent receivable 5,860 6,176 Other intangible assets, net 23,108 23,966 Assets held for sale (AHFS) 395 421 Right of use asset, net 10,828 11,358 Other assets 15,767 14,873 Total assets $ 854,154 $ 855,605 Liabilities and equity Revolving credit facility $ 177,625 $ 232,907 Secured notes, net 279,652 217,098 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,253 8,598 Other intangible liabilities, net 7,221 7,606 Operating lease liability 9,883 10,268 Finance lease liability 849 908 Prepaid rent 6,737 5,747 Derivative liabilities 10,223 3,149 Total liabilities 501,443 486,281 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Series C cumulative redeemable convertible preferred units, 1,988,700 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 47,763 47,666 Equity Series A cumulative redeemable preferred units, 1,745,328 and 1,722,041 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 40,785 40,210 Series B cumulative redeemable preferred units, 2,628,932 and 2,544,793 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 63,014 60,926 Common units, 25,470,232 and 25,353,140 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 370,314 382,581 General Partner (161,252 ) (162,277 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,114 ) 17 Total limited partners' equity 304,747 321,457 Noncontrolling interests 201 201 Total equity 304,948 321,658 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity $ 854,154 $ 855,605





Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Real Property Interest Table

Available Tenant Sites (1) Leased Tenant Sites Real Property Interest Number of

Infrastructure

Locations (1) Number Average

Remaining

Property

Interest

(Years) Number Average

Remaining

Lease

Term

(Years) (2) Tenant Site

Occupancy

Rate (3) Average

Monthly

Effective Rent

Per Tenant

Site (4)(5) Quarterly

Rental

Revenue (6)

(In thousands) Percentage

of Quarterly

Rental

Revenue (6) Tenant Lease Assignment with Underlying Easement Wireless Communication 703 907 77.1 (7) 848 26.6 $ 5,136 33 % Outdoor Advertising 600 744 75.8 (7) 722 15.0 4,492 29 % Renewable Power Generation 18 47 47.4 (7) 47 30.2 216 1 % Subtotal 1,321 1,698 75.2 (7) 1,617 21.5 $ 9,844 63 % Tenant Lease Assignment only (8) Wireless Communication 116 166 50.0 146 15.6 $ 1,037 7 % Outdoor Advertising 33 36 61.9 34 12.8 249 1 % Renewable Power Generation 6 6 67.1 6 26.5 56 — % Subtotal 155 208 52.6 186 15.5 $ 1,342 8 % Tenant Lease on Fee Simple Wireless Communication 22 31 99.0 (7) 28 23.9 $ 1,709 11 % Outdoor Advertising 83 104 99.0 (7) 104 4.6 1,135 7 % Renewable Power Generation 14 17 99.0 (7) 17 29.3 1,648 11 % Subtotal 119 152 99.0 (7) 149 10.9 $ 4,492 29 % Total 1,595 2,058 71.0 (9) 1,952 20.1 $ 15,678 100 % Aggregate Portfolio Wireless Communication 841 1,104 67.2 1,022 24.9 93 % $ 1,999 $ 7,882 51 % Outdoor Advertising 716 884 76.8 860 13.6 97 % 2,322 5,876 37 % Renewable Power Generation 38 70 36.0 70 29.3 100 % 9,147 1,920 12 % Total 1,595 2,058 71.0 (9) 1,952 20.1 95 % $ 2,400 $ 15,678 100 %

(1) “Available Tenant Sites” means the number of individual sites that could be leased. For example, if we have an easement on a single rooftop, on which three different tenants can lease space from us, this would be counted as three “tenant sites,” and all three tenant sites would be at a single infrastructure location with the same address.

(2) Assumes the exercise of all remaining renewal options of tenant leases. Assuming no exercise of renewal options, the average remaining lease terms for our wireless communication, outdoor advertising, renewable power generation and aggregate portfolios as of March 31, 2020 were 3.2, 7.0, 16.9 and 5.1 years, respectively.

(3) Represents the number of leased tenant sites divided by the number of available tenant sites.

(4) Occupancy and average monthly effective rent per tenant site are shown only on an aggregate portfolio basis by industry.

(5) Represents total monthly revenue excluding the impact of amortization of above and below market lease intangibles divided by the number of leased tenant sites.

(6) Represents GAAP rental revenue recognized under existing tenant leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excludes interest income on receivables.

(7) Fee simple ownership and perpetual easements are shown as having a term of 99 years for purposes of calculating the average remaining term.

(8) Reflects “springing lease agreements” whereby the cancellation or nonrenewal of a tenant lease entitles us to enter into a new ground lease with the property owner (up to the full property interest term) and a replacement tenant lease. The remaining lease assignment term is, therefore, equal to or longer than the remaining lease term. Also represents properties for which the “springing lease” feature has been exercised and has been replaced by a lease for the remaining lease term.

(9) Excluding perpetual ownership rights, the average remaining property interest term on our tenant sites is approximately 62 years.



Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Reconciliation of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (1,372 ) $ 7,210 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,892 3,517 Impairments 82 204 Gain on sale of real property interests, net of income taxes — (5,862 ) Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 791 979 Distributions to preferred unitholders (3,060 ) (2,894 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (8 ) (8 ) FFO attributable to common unitholders $ 325 $ 3,146 Adjustments: General and administrative expense reimbursement (1) 1,101 994 Acquisition-related expenses 315 127 Unrealized loss on derivatives 7,291 2,762 Straight line rent adjustments 169 110 Unit-based compensation 120 130 Amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes 589 758 Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net (236 ) (224 ) Deferred income tax benefit (299 ) — Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,231 — Repayments of receivables 142 150 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 38 37 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (3,363 ) 21 AFFO attributable to common unitholders $ 8,423 $ 8,011 FFO per common unit - diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.12 AFFO per common unit - diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.32 Weighted average common units outstanding - diluted 25,461 25,338

(1) Under the omnibus agreement with Landmark, we agreed to reimburse Landmark for expenses related to certain general and administrative services that Landmark will provide to us in support of our business, subject to a quarterly cap equal to 3% of our revenue during the current calendar quarter. This cap on expenses will last until the earlier to occur of: (i) the date on which our revenue for the immediately preceding four consecutive fiscal quarters exceeded $120 million and (ii) November 19, 2021. The full amount of general and administrative expenses incurred will be reflected in our income statements, and to the extent such general and administrative expenses exceed the cap amount, the amount of such excess will be reimbursed by Landmark and reflected in our financial statements as a capital contribution from Landmark rather than as a reduction of our general and administrative expenses, except for expenses that would otherwise be allocated to us, which are not included in our general and administrative expenses.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Net income (loss) $ (1,372 ) $ 7,210 Interest expense 4,701 4,488 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,892 3,517 Income tax expense (benefit) (60 ) 122 EBITDA $ 7,161 $ 15,337 Impairments 82 204 Acquisition-related 315 127 Unrealized loss on derivatives 7,291 2,762 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,231 — Gain on sale of real property interests — (5,862 ) Unit-based compensation 120 130 Straight line rent adjustments 169 110 Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net (236 ) (224 ) Repayments of investments in receivables 142 150 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 1,494 1,683 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (3,363 ) 21 Deemed capital contribution to fund general and administrative expense reimbursement(1) 1,101 994 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,507 $ 15,432 Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,463 $ 8,167 Unit-based compensation (120 ) (130 ) Unrealized loss on derivatives (7,291 ) (2,762 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (2,231 ) — Depreciation and amortization expense (3,892 ) (3,517 ) Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net 236 224 Amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes (589 ) (758 ) Receivables interest accretion — 3 Impairments (82 ) (204 ) Gain on sale of real property interests — 5,862 Adjustment for uncollectible accounts (82 ) (5 ) Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint venture 150 (55 ) Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated joint venture (675 ) (1,482 ) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 3,363 (21 ) Working capital changes 378 1,888 Net income (loss) $ (1,372 ) $ 7,210 Interest expense 4,701 4,488 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,892 3,517 Income tax expense (benefit) (60 ) 122 EBITDA $ 7,161 $ 15,337 Less: Gain on sale of real property interests — (5,862 ) Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net (236 ) (224 ) Foreign currency transaction gain (3,363 ) — Add: Impairments 82 204 Acquisition-related 315 127 Unrealized loss on derivatives 7,291 2,762 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,231 — Unit-based compensation 120 130 Straight line rent adjustment 169 110 Repayments of investments in receivables 142 150 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 1,494 1,683 Foreign currency transaction loss — 21 Deemed capital contribution to fund general and administrative expense reimbursement (1) 1,101 994 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,507 $ 15,432

(1) Under the omnibus agreement with Landmark, we agreed to reimburse Landmark for expenses related to certain general and administrative services that Landmark will provide to us in support of our business, subject to a quarterly cap equal to 3% of our revenue during the current calendar quarter. This cap on expenses will last until the earlier to occur of: (i) the date on which our revenue for the immediately preceding four consecutive fiscal quarters exceeded $120 million and (ii) November 19, 2021. The full amount of general and administrative expenses incurred will be reflected in our income statements, and to the extent such general and administrative expenses exceed the cap amount, the amount of such excess will be reimbursed by Landmark and reflected in our financial statements as a capital contribution from Landmark rather than as a reduction of our general and administrative expenses, except for expenses that would otherwise be allocated to us, which are not included in our general and administrative expenses.



