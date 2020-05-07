BALTIMORE, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTC: SLBG) Slinger Bag, a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, is introducing its inaugural order campaign, for its US-based customers, as a consequence of an unprecedented demand for the Slinger Bag from US tennis players.



Based on the anticipated demand during this order campaign, Slinger Bag expects to sell all of its incoming inventory before it even reaches the shores of the USA. The order campaign will provide those players in the US who have expressed interest in purchasing a Slinger Bag to be one of the first in line to receive the highly acclaimed Slinger Bag.

The impending brand launch of the eagerly awaited Slinger Bag ball launcher has created a buzz throughout tennis communities in tennis markets across the globe.

The Slinger Bag tennis ball launcher has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from early adopters who have used it while practicing social distancing, including backers of its crowdfunding campaign, as well as legends of the professional game such as the highly-decorated Bryan Brothers.

One backer commented: “We just got ours and are very pleased. The top spin is crazy good and ball boy mode for practicing is awesome.” Another added: “I absolutely love my Slinger Bag. It’s incredibly versatile, easily transported and well worth the investment. Hands down the best ball machine.”

Despite the Slinger Bag ball launcher not yet being made available to the public, the business has already shipped to its US based backers an impressive 3,000 units and demand continues to grow daily. Having recently fulfilled orders to crowdfunding backers across the US and Canadian markets, Slinger Bag is now close to completing its fulfilment of backer orders across Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Slinger Bag Inc. CEO Mike Ballardie says: “It’s extremely encouraging to see demand and momentum of the Slinger Bag build in markets across the world, especially in North America. As the Slinger Bag starts to feature on courts and across social media there’s been a clear sense of excitement and anticipation within the tennis industry which has resulted in a spike in demand.”

“The order campaign will allow us to better manage this demand and will enable avid players in the US market the opportunity to secure their Slinger Bag from Slinger Bag’s initial inventory production due to be in market in July.”

Slinger Bag is the new tennis ball launcher that’s set to disrupt and innovate the tennis industry. To order a Slinger Bag or discover more, visit order.slingerbag.com/

About Slinger Bag®

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $1 Million in sales of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

