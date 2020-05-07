New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High-Strength Concrete Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891595/?utm_source=GNW





- On the flip side, premium pricing and limited usage in emerging economies are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

- The infrastructre segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

On-site (Fresh Mixed) is Expected to Dominate the Market



- On-site (fresh mixed) concrete also used similar materials, such as water, cement, aggregates, and admixtures. However, the difference is that fresh mixed concrete is produced in the site of construction itself.

- While fresh-mixed concrete is produced on-site, it helps in ensuring exact and efficient ratio of cement and water.

- The produced concrete mixture can also be changed according to the requirement in the construction, which helps to avoid wastage of material and time.

- Further, builders can eliminate the shortage and overage of concrete material, which can help them to save cost of construction.

- One of the major advantage of fresh-mixed concrete is in continuous and easy supply, while in ready-mix concrete, volumetric concrete mixers can provide on-demand product for two yards to 400 yards per day.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share, holding more than 50% of the total revenue of the high-strength concrete market. Most of the demand is concentrated in China, followed by Japan and India.

- China hosts a vast construction sector, and the developments in the infrastructure and residential sectors in the past two years have supported the growth of the construction sector at large.

- China is a global leader in the consumption of concrete and related products and is also the home for a large number of domestic manufacturers of cement and concrete products.

- China has been focusing on reducing the environmental impact, in the form of reductions in carbon dioxide emissions and other waste emissions in the recent past. The usage of high-strength concrete can further enhance the country’s vision to support the reduction in environmental impact, when applied in appropriate projects.

- However, due the onset of COVID-19, the economic growth of China now seems to contract by a considerable extent in 2020. Many manufacturing and associated activities have already taken a hit in early 2020, and the economic situation is expected to remain dire, if the manufacturing activities are not set back on track by mid-2020.

- The government is looking forward to boost activities in the construction sector, more specifically in the infrastructure sector, post the recovery from COVID-19, in order to bounce back from the economic impact being faced by the country.



Competitive Landscape

The global high strength concrete market is partially consolidated in nature as the top five players cover more than 50% of the market. Some of the noticeable players in the market include CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., LafargeHolcim, Sika AG, US Concrete, Ultratech Cement Ltd, and BASF SE, amongst others.



