Ths report covers this critical market and the impact on it from the Covid 19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for healthcare e-commerce as a consequence of the secondary effects of Covid 19.
The global healthcare e-commerce market is expected to grow from $181 billion in 2019 to about $311.3 billion in 2020. Due to Covid-19, a significant growth is seen in the demand for medical supplies including surgical masks, gloves, medicines and other products. With people avoiding visiting market places and preferring to stay indoors, the online or e-commerce market for healthcare, especially supplies and medicines, is seeing a significant growth. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $382.8 billion at a CAGR of 20.6% through 2023.
Major players in the healthcare e-commerce market are Amazon, Exactcare Pharmacy, Flipkart Pvt. Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., eBay Inc., Remdi SeniorCare, Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd., McCabes Pharmacy, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and CVS Health.
The healthcare e-commerce market consists of sales of healthcare products and their related services. E-commerce is also known as internet commerce or electronic commerce and refers to the sales and purchase of goods and services using the internet. It enables healthcare institutions, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities to purchase medical equipment and supplies through online channels. Healthcare e-commerce includes buying and selling medical devices and drugs and offers advantages such as convenience, lower prices & discounts, a wide range of products, replacement & refund policies, reviews & feedbacks, and quality certifications.
The global healthcare e-commerce market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the healthcare e-commerce market in 2019.
In June 2018, Amazon.com, Inc., America-based multinational technology company and PillPack announced the acquisition of PillPack for an amount of $ 753.0 Billion. This acquisition is expected to expand Amazon's business across the USA and improve the consumer experience with the online & timely delivery of medicines. PillPack Inc. was founded in 2013 and is an online pharmacy company based in Manchester, USA. PillPack Inc. delivers medications online in pre-sorted dose packaging across the USA and is committed to the timely delivery of medications.
The healthcare e-commerce market covered in this market is segmented by type into drug; medical devices. It is also segmented by application into telemedicine; caregiving services; medical consultation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Characteristics
3. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Size And Growth
4. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Segmentation
5. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Regional And Country Analysis
25. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Healthcare E-Commerce Market
27. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Trends And Strategies
28. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
