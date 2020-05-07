BOSTON and JERUSALEM, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced it will report interim three-month top-line biomarker data for the first 50% of the patients enrolled in the Phase 2 osteoporosis clinical trial of EB613 and financial and business results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on May 21, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open.



Entera’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to present the data and discuss the results for the quarter. A question-and-answer session will follow Entera’s remarks. To participate on the live call, please dial (855) 547-3865 (US) or (409) 217-8787 (international) and provide the conference ID “8441279” five to ten minutes before the start of the call.

To access a live audio webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” page of Entera’s website, please click here . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Entera’s website for approximately 45 days following the presentation.

