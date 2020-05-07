QPR SOFTWARE STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, MAY 7, 2020 AT 3:30 PM





The Finnish Government ICT Centre Valtori has selected QPR Software as its enterprise architecture service provider. The agreement period is three years and the estimated total value of the agreement during the agreement period is approximately EUR 3.6 million. Under the agreement, the customer has no minimum purchase commitment.

The subject of the procurement is enterprise architecture service provision in Valtori´s various projects and commissions. The services comprise business architecture, information architecture, system architecture and technology architecture and will include enterprise, application and solution architecture layers. The tasks include, among others, solutions and development plans, as well as other architecture plans.



”QPR has co-operated with the Finnish public sector and Valtori already for several years. We are very pleased with this new agreement, since it gives us possibilities to significantly broaden our co-operation in the future,” says Jari Jaakkola, CEO at QPR.





About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

About Valtori

The Finnish Government ICT Centre Valtori provides sector-independent ICT services for the central government as well as information and data communications technology services and integration services.

