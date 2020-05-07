Today, May 7, 2020 at 4.00 pm (EET), Ignitis Group holds investor conference webinar for shareholders of the companies of the Group, bondholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by the General Manager and the Chairman of the Board of Ignitis group Mr. Darius Maikštėnas as well as Member of the Board of Ignitis group, the Director of Finance and Treasury Mr. Darius Kašauskas, who will introduce the Ignitis Group financial results for the year 2019 and the plans for 2020 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.

