New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dengue Testing Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891625/?utm_source=GNW





The overall incidence of dengue, as well as the explosive outbreaks of dengue, has been increasing dramatically over the last several years. According to the World Health Organization, the number of cases reported has increased from 2.2 million in 2010 to over 3.34 million in 2016. Although the full global burden of the disease is uncertain, the initiation of activities to record all dengue cases partly explains the sharp increase in the number of cases reported in recent years. Therefore not only the number of cases is increasing as the disease spreads to new areas, but explosive outbreaks are occurring. Among travellers returning from low- and middle-income countries, dengue is the second most diagnosed cause of fever after malaria. Therefore the rising prevalence of dengue virus has raised the demand for more number of diagnostic kits, which is expected to drive the dengue testing market in the near future.



There is also a change in the climate of European countries, that has been a great impact on the vector distribution and potential disease transmission. This change in climate is likely to increase the burden of dengue fever, and this in turn will propel the growth of the market of dengue testing.



Key Market Trends

ELISA-Based Tests is Expected to Dominate the Product Type Segment During the Forecast Period



The most widely used method for diagnosing dengue is an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) which measures anti-DENV IgM or IgG antibodies in patient serum. The early diagnosis and management of dengue helps to reduce the morbidity and mortality rates of severe forms of dengue disease as well as decrease the risk of wider outbreaks.



The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) are capable of detecting NS1 antigens and differentiating among the four dengue virus serotypes. ELISA kits are found to have superior sensitivity when compared to RDTs. Because of their superior performance, ELISAs would be the recommended diagnostic choice when laboratories with trained personnel and equipment are available.



Asia Pacific is Found Leading the Dengue Testing Market



Asia pacific is found to be leading in the global dengue testing market as there are millions of cases of dengue infection every year. In India, there has been more than 300 per cent hike in the dengue cases since 2009 and even the total number of deaths in 2017 was the highest in the last one decade. Dengue fever is most common in Southeast Asia and the disease has been increasing rapidly. There are also several research organisations that have shown interest in developing new lines of medication for treating dengue.



The market for dengue testing in the Asia Pacific is thus expanding at a fast pace on account of the rising incidence of infectious diseases, including dengue, in India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.



Competitive Landscape

There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies that are significantly contributing to market growth. Recently the Telenor Heath’s Tonic has launched “Home Diagnostic Tests” service for dengue with video consultation through their “Tonic App”. The major companies that are functioning in the global dengue testing market include Abbott Laboratories, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, Euroimmun AG (PerkinElmer), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and InBios International, Inc.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891625/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001