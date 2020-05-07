Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles innovations pertaining to coatings and surface modification technologies. Anti-fouling coating for offshore oil & gas sector, silk-trehalose coatings to mitigate soil salinity and boost plant growth, porous polymer coatings-based building panels that reduce energy consumption, and monolayer coatings developed from 2D materials are some of the innovations in focus in this issue.
The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings, and paints.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies
