BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year running, Hayward Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer and global brand of residential and commercial pool equipment was awarded the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently introduced a new metric, known as weighted energy factor (WEF), designed to calculate pool-pump energy efficiency in a more realistic way. According to tests, Hayward produces the most energy-efficient variable-speed pumps pool owners can buy, including models over 1 horsepower that achieve the highest WEF scores in the industry. Furthermore, all Hayward variable-speed pool pumps outperform ENERGY STAR requirements by an average of 44 percent, saving pool owners up to 90% on energy costs annually over single-speed pumps.

“Winning the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award is always an honor, but with new pool-pump efficiency regulations on the horizon, it’s more important than ever to lead by example,” said Scott Petty, Global Product Manager for Pumps at Hayward.

While the new DOE regulations for dedicated purpose pool pumps won’t take effect until July 2021, Hayward has been working hard to ensure that their pumps not only meet the new standards, but exceed them. To this end, they now offer the broadest range of DOE-compliant models in the industry, including the most single-speed options—a popular category of pumps that other brands may not offer after the regulatory changes take effect.

In addition to innovative pump technology, Hayward is also a vocal contributor to the energy efficiency conversation, launching their new Pool Solutions™ app, which highlights the advantages of ENERGY STAR certified pool pumps and helps pool professionals sell them. Hayward also increased their social media reach by 18 percent over the last year, furthering their efforts to promote ENERGY STAR certified pool pumps among industry professionals.

If energy-saving pumps are Hayward’s star product category, automation is its best supporting actor. Hayward continues to expand and improve its Omni® line of smart pool and spa automation, which helps pool owners save even more energy by enabling them to control their equipment from anywhere.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

For a complete list of 2020 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

For more information, please contact:

Nicole Manzione

908.351.5400 x4242 (U.S.)

pr@hayward.com

About Hayward Pool Products

Hayward Industries Inc. , is a leading global manufacturer of both residential and commercial pool and spa equipment, as well as industrial flow control products which are built on safety and reliability. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac ® , AquaRite ® , ColorLogic ® , Navigator ® , OmniLogic ® , OmniHub ® , TriStar ® , Super Pump ® , TurboCell ® , pHin™ CAT Controllers ® , HCP Pumps and Saline C ® Series .

Hayward products are sold worldwide. For more information contact Hayward at (908) 351-5400 or visit Hayward.com .