In view of the request of Medicinos Bankas UAB (registration number 112027077, registered office address: Pamėnkalnio 40, Vilnius) to issue a permission for Aleksejus Tonkich to act as the manager of Medicinos Bankas UAB and pursuant to Article 34 of the Law on Banks of the Republic of Lithuania, regulations of the assessment of managers of financial market participants supervised by the Bank of Lithuania and their persons carrying out the main functions, Aleksejus Tonkich was given a permission to act as a member of the Board of Medicinos Bankas UAB by a decision of the Director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania.