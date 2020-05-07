BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of the Company’s common stock.



“With a strong balance sheet, substantive operating free cash generation and ample liquidity, we believe Tractor Supply is well positioned to meet the needs of the business, while continuing to pay a dividend. Since initiating our quarterly cash dividend in 2009, Tractor Supply has consistently increased the dividend each year. Given the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe it is prudent to maintain a consistent dividend, instead of raising it as we have historically done at this time. Looking ahead, we believe our resilient business model and our strong financial position will continue to serve us well,” said Cynthia Jamison, Tractor Supply’s Chairman of the Board.

The dividend will be paid on June 9, 2020, to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on May 26, 2020.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 33,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 1,863 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

