San Diego, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) B21 (https://www.b21.io), the full custodial digital asset investment app, today announced the launch of B21 Invest, a mobile app designed to enable easy investment in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether, EOS and other digital assets. Available on App Store and Google Play, the launch of B21 Invest represents a new standard for ease-of-use, features and flexibility.

B21 Invest simplifies the entire onboarding and investment process by empowering users to create their own customized portfolio of cryptocurrencies without going through multiple “Know Your Customer” (KYC) and wallet set-up hurdles. A user-friendly portfolio dashboard makes it even easier to invest using local fiat currency. B21 Invest supports the investment of as little as $25, which can be in a single asset or across a user defined portfolio. Users have the ability to balance their portfolio at any time, and to sell and withdraw money globally via bank transfer (ACH) and international wire.

Without the need to keep track of complex passwords or lengthy cryptographic keys, B21 Invest provides a smoother onramp for individuals who have previously been deterred from investing in digital assets due to technological challenges.

B21 Invest intends to launch multiple new features to further enhance the value of the B21 Invest app, including the withdrawal of funds onto a debit card, DeFi features like staking of digital assets to earn interest on assets in your portfolio and the introduction of new local funding options. At launch B21 Invest will be available across 65 countries and six languages.

“With today’s launch of B21 Invest, we’re fulfilling our mission to bring digital asset investing to the mainstream, so everyone can participate in the potential returns without having to deal with the complex technology typically associated with digital and crypto asset investments,” said Nitin Agarwal, Founder of B21 Limited. “With cryptocurrencies being recognized as ‘the best performing asset class of 2019,’ there’s never been a better, or simpler, time to invest.”

B21 Invest’s key features allow investors to:



Invest in numerous cryptocurrencies including top traded Bitcoin, ETH, EOS and more

Create a personal investment portfolio

Easily manage your portfolio from your mobile phone

Instant funding options using ACH and Credit/Debit Cards

Fund accounts using international wire transfers

The launch of B21 Invest represents the first step in the company’s commitment to offer the most comprehensive set of features for investment in and management of digital assets designed for the mainstream market.



About B21

B21 has created the simplest way to invest in and manage crypto asset portfolios. The company’s solution provides the next generation of investment tools designed to appeal to a global mass market. It allows users to simply buy, sell, trade and manage their crypto assets, all through a user-friendly and intuitive interface. The B21 Invest app is operated by Digital Software Solutions Inc. www.digitalss.co under exclusive license from B21C Limited. Asset custodial accounts are provided by PrimeTrust. For more information and terms and conditions, please visit https://www.b21.io.





