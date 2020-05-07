VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



A total of 125,912,191 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 77.48% of the Company’s outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors with authorization of the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, acceptance of Finning’s approach to executive compensation, and the election of each of the directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:

Director Nominee Votes for Percent % Votes Withheld Percent % Vicki Avril-Groves 117,673,122 93.69 7,919,968 6.31 James E.C. Carter 115,390,689 91.88 10,202,401 8.12 Jacynthe Côté 117,024,391 93.18 8,568,699 6.82 Nicholas Hartery 116,405,429 92.68 9,187,661 7.32 Mary Lou Kelley 117,038,468 93.19 8,552,268 6.81 Andrés Kuhlmann 117,676,006 93.7 7,917,084 6.3 Harold N. Kvisle 115,889,844 92.27 9,703,246 7.73 Stuart L. Levenick 117,327,772 93.42 8,265,318 6.58 Kathleen M. O’Neill 115,272,823 91.78 10,320,267 8.22 Christopher W. Patterson 124,763,835 99.34 829,255 0.66 Edward R. Seraphim 117,681,752 93.7 7,911,338 6.3 L. Scott Thomson 116,708,925 92.93 8,884,165 7.07





Finning International Inc. is the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for 85 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.