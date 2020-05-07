VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 125,912,191 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 77.48% of the Company’s outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors with authorization of the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, acceptance of Finning’s approach to executive compensation, and the election of each of the directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:

Director NomineeVotes forPercent %Votes WithheldPercent %
Vicki Avril-Groves117,673,12293.697,919,9686.31
James E.C. Carter115,390,68991.8810,202,4018.12
Jacynthe Côté117,024,39193.188,568,6996.82
Nicholas Hartery116,405,42992.689,187,6617.32
Mary Lou Kelley117,038,46893.198,552,2686.81
Andrés Kuhlmann117,676,00693.77,917,0846.3
Harold N. Kvisle115,889,84492.279,703,2467.73
Stuart L. Levenick117,327,77293.428,265,3186.58
Kathleen M. O’Neill115,272,82391.7810,320,2678.22
Christopher W. Patterson124,763,83599.34829,2550.66
Edward R. Seraphim117,681,75293.77,911,3386.3
L. Scott Thomson116,708,92592.938,884,1657.07


CONTACT INFORMATION: CONTACT INFORMATION:   
Investor Relations Media and Government Relations
Amanda Hobson Elisha McCallum
SVP Investor Relations & Treasury Director, Global Communications
(604) 331-4934 (778) 668-0185
Amanda.hobson@finning.com elisha.mccallum@finning.com
www.finning.com www.finning.com 


ABOUT FINNING:
Finning International Inc. is the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for 85 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.