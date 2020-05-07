NEW YORK, NY, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner, conducted a review of Westport Fuel Systems to discuss its role as a global leader in gaseous fuels for transportation and the developing global liquified petroleum (LPG) market, with David Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Westport Fuel System.

“This alphaDIRECT Management Series focuses on Westport and its role as a global leader in gaseous fuels for transportation, including LPG and its comprehensive set of products and systems. The report also touches on the European LPG market, along with regulatory issues and key economic drivers for LPG fuel versus gasoline. Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) is used in passenger vehicles since it is relatively easy to store in cylinder tanks or toroidal tanks under the vehicle or in the spare wheel compartment. When compared to other fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquified natural gas (LNG), LPG has a lower cost structure and conversion costs,” said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors.

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT’s expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

About Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are inventors, engineers, manufacturers and suppliers of advanced clean fuel systems and components that can change the way the world moves. Our technology delivers performance, fuel efficiency and environmental benefits to address the challenges of global climate change and urban air quality. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Attachment

