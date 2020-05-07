MIAMI, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCL Corporation Ltd. (“NCLC”), a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (“NCLH”), announced today that, in connection with its previously announced private offering of $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% exchangeable senior notes due 2024 (the “Exchangeable Notes”), the initial purchasers have notified NCLC of their intent to purchase an additional $112.5 million aggregate principal amount of Exchangeable Notes pursuant to the full exercise of their option to purchase additional Exchangeable Notes (the “Option Notes”). NCLC will issue a total of $862.5 million aggregate principal amount of Exchangeable Notes, including the Option Notes.
The Exchangeable Notes, including the Option Notes, will be general senior unsecured obligations of NCLC, guaranteed by NCLH, and will be convertible at the holder’s option at any time prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date into Series A Preference Shares of NCLC (“Preference Shares”), which shall be automatically exchangeable into a number of ordinary shares of NCLH. The initial exchange rate per $1,000 principal amount of Exchangeable Notes is 72.7273 ordinary shares of NCLH, which is equivalent to an initial exchange price of approximately $13.75 per ordinary share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The initial exchange price represents a premium of approximately 25.00% to the public offering price in NCLH’s concurrent offering of ordinary shares.
The offering of the Exchangeable Notes, including the Option Notes, is expected to close on May 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. NCLC expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.
The Exchangeable Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Exchangeable Notes, the Preference Shares and the ordinary shares of NCLH issuable upon the exchange of Preference Shares will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements, estimates or projections contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our business strategy, financial position, results of operations, plans, prospects, actions taken or strategies being considered with respect to our liquidity position, valuation and appraisals of our assets and objectives of management for future operations (including those regarding expected fleet additions, our voluntary suspension, our ability to weather the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, operational position, demand for voyages, financing opportunities and extensions, and future cost mitigation and cash conservation efforts and efforts to reduce operating expenses and capital expenditures) are forward-looking statements. Many, but not all, of these statements can be found by looking for words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “will,” “may,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “intend,” “future” and similar words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and may involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of:
Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, the COVID-19 outbreak. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown.
The above examples are not exhaustive and new risks emerge from time to time. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we expect to operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change of events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement was based, except as required by law.
Investor Relations & Media Contact
Andrea DeMarco
(305) 468-2339
InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com
Jessica John
(786) 913-2902
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES
