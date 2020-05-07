ASHBURN, Va., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it has been awarded a $66.4M contract including option line items to deliver modules and kits with inclusive baseline cybersecurity posture for equipment being provided in support of the Theater Deployable Communications (TDC) Black Core Architecture upgrade.



The TDC provides warfighters with flexible, lightweight and integrated deployable communications equipment. In support of TDC’s Black Core Architecture upgrade, Telos will provide information assurance services required to complete each step of the NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF). This includes identifying, managing and validating system security requirements, and then documenting and submitting the RMF assessment and authorization that will result in an authority to operate.

“We are committed to providing first-class cybersecurity and risk management services to the U.S. Air Force, and have done so for decades,” said Brendan Malloy, senior vice president and general manager, cyber operations and defense at Telos.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow the company on Twitter @TelosNews

Contact:

Mia Damiano

Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation

Email: damiano@merrittgrp.com

Phone: (703) 390-1502