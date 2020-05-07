Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Wearables, Thermoelectric Generators, Holographic Displays, AI Chips, VLC, Micro-LEDs, and VCSELs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Microelectronics TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles advancements in wearables, holographic displays, AI chips, visible light communication, micro-LEDs, VCSEL, and neuromorphic platform.
The Microelectronics TechVision Opportunity Engine captures global electronics-related innovations and developments on a weekly basis. Developments are centred on electronics attributed by low power and cost, smaller size, better viewing, display and interface facilities, wireless connectivity, higher memory capacity, flexibility and wearables.
Research focus themes include small footprint lightweight devices (CNTs, graphene), smart monitoring and control (touch and haptics), energy efficiency (LEDs, OLEDs, power and thermal management, energy harvesting), and high speed and improved conductivity devices (SiC, GaN, GaAs).
Key Topics Covered:
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
