Santa Clara, California, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, hosts its webinar: Fast-Tracking Digital Payments for a Post-Pandemic World on May 20 at 2 pm EST/11 am PST.

The webinar addresses consumers’ responses to COVID-19, which has forced a seismic shift in how consumers transact – nearly overnight. Financial institutions are facing pressure to fast-track their digital transformation journeys to meet the new habits and expectations of their cardholders.

On the webinar Melissa Kopp, director of Business Strategy at FIS and Stirling Ogden, head of Online Services at Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU) will discuss:

• Leveraging the momentum toward digital payments, which as been caused by coronavirus;

• Learnings and advice from a financial institution that began its digital journey right before the pandemic and found itself perfectly positioned for the post-coronavirus era as a result;

• Recent findings on consumer desires for more advanced digital experiences;

• Which digital-first initiatives will make the quickest impact for your cardholders.

To register for the webinar please follow the link: ondotsystems.com/postcoronapayments .

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

#





Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 800 669 6265, ext. 151 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com