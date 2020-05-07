Arlington, VA, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak grilling season is upon us and, while social distancing may be putting the pinch on large backyard gatherings, that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the season together virtually.

Saturday, May 23, is the first ever “Back to Barbecue Day,” a national call for home cooks to celebrate the official beginning of grilling season with the largest virtual barbecue cookout. Kicking off just before Memorial Day weekend when more than half of all barbecue owners surveyed say they plan to grill out, “Back to Barbecue Day” encourages people to unite online in their love of our favorite summer pastime.

To take part, the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association (HPBA) is calling on enthusiasts to pledge to cook out May 23 by registering at WhyIGrill.org/BacktoBarbecueDay. When pledging, individuals can also enter to win prize packs donated by HPBA members. HPBA will also encourage people to post their participation in the new holiday with the #BacktoBarbecueDay hashtag.

“I am honored to be Hearth, Patio and Barbecue’s ambassador for National Barbecue Month and to be a part of encouraging barbecue enthusiasts nationwide of all skill levels to join together in taking part in the first ‘Back to Barbecue Day’ (on) May 23,” said Steven Raichlen, celebrated cookbook author and television personality. “Even as this health crisis takes its toll on everyone’s lives, I’m excited to join with you in pledging to fire up my barbecue on Back to Barbecue Day in celebration of live-fire cooking.”

“Times have changed but our love for outdoor grilling has not,” said Jack Goldman, president and CEO of the Heart, Patio and Barbecue Association. “We are proud to unveil the first ever Back to Barbecue Day. Set for May 23, it’s our national day for grillers of all kind – from newbies to barbecue pitmasters – to mark the official start of grilling season.”

For Back to Barbecue Day inspiration and recipes, visit WhyIGrill.org.

