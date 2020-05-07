NEW YORK, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiplying Good, the nation's leading nonprofit fueling public service through recognition and leadership development, today announced the launch of its One in a Million Awards Campaign to honor individuals and organizations making a difference by serving others in this unprecedented time. Through August 31, 2020, the organization is accepting nominations of individuals, companies, programs, and organizations that are giving back at every level.

The One in a Million Awards Campaign seeks to celebrate the millions whose acts of bravery, generosity, and kindness are bringing our nation together in this time and, through recognition, inspire others to do the same.

Nominations will undergo a short vetting process, with recipients being recognized with a feature story on the campaign's website, a social media profile frame, and a digital certificate. Recipients who demonstrate a high standard of service will be considered for special recognition at a future national Jefferson Awards ceremony.

"Since our founding in 1972, we have celebrated extraordinary public service, with all recipients filtered through a robust selection process," explained Hillary Schafer, CEO of Multiplying Good. "During this time, millions are leaning in to do anything they can to help, and everyone is looking for good news stories. We believe that every act, in this time, is extraordinary. This campaign is designed for everyone to nominate anyone who inspires them."

Crises have historically been a catalyst for an increase in service to others. The current coronavirus pandemic is no exception. For example, according to The New York Times, 288 percent more people have signed up to volunteer in New York City alone.

"Multiplying Good was founded during a moment of crisis. Our founders believed that sharing and elevating the good happening all around us would create positive ripples that reverberate throughout the country, and they were right," Schafer said. "In today's crisis, we are doing what we know to be effective. We are encouraging everyone to come together around the stories that show the spirit of America, the resiliency of its people, and the good that is all around us."

The launch of the One in a Million Awards Campaign coincides with a growing desire for positivity and hope throughout the country.

About Multiplying Good

Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that channels the power of service to others as a tool to unleash potential and inspire individuals. It has offices in 11 communities across the country, delivering on-the-ground impact where it's needed most. Founded in 1972 by Sam Beard, Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis, and Senator Robert Taft, Jr., its Jefferson Award has recognized the extraordinary public service of thousands. Additionally, Multiplying Good fuels personal growth and leadership development through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition. To learn more about the organization, visit MultiplyingGood.org or Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

###

Attachments

Dinean Robinson Multiplying Good (862) 235-0601 drobinson@multiplyinggood.org