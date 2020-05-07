New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silver Wound Dressing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891624/?utm_source=GNW





According to the data given by World Health Organization, every year more than 305 million acute, traumatic and burn wounds are recorded and treated across the globe and it is indicated that this number is on the rise. Added to that, it is also suggested that up to two percent of the population across the developed countries is suffering from chronic wounds every year. Diabetes, Obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy are some of the factors that also contribute to the rising incidence of chronic wounds. A study conducted by the Wound Healing Society (WHS), United States, revealed that approximately 8.2 million people had wounds with or without infection during the year 2018 in the United States and the total cost of Medicare for acute and chronic wounds was around USD 21.1 to USD 96.8 billion. The statistics indicate that there is a burden of chronic wounds across the globe which is a direct factor propelling the growth of the market studied.



Furthermore, a rise in the incidence of Diabetic ulcers is contributing to the rapid growth of the market studied. A report published by the America Diabetes Association has stated that the annual incidence of Diabetic Foot ulcers is around 2% and is on the rise in Western countries. In the United Kingdom, people with diabetes account for over 40% hospitalizations for major amputations and around 73% for minor amputations for the foot ulcers. This proves the opportunity that silver wound dressing products have in this country.



Key Market Trends

Burns are Expected to Witness High CAGR Over the Forecast Period



Burns is one of the most common household injuries, especially among children. It is the burning sensation associated with this injury. Burns are characterized by severe skin damage that causes the affected skin cells to die. Data from the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control in the United States show that approximately 2 million fires are reported every year which results in 1.2 million people with burn injuries. Moderate to severe burn injuries requiring hospitalization account for approximately 100,000 of these cases, and about 5,000 patients die each year from burn-related complications



There are approximately 90% of burns that occur in low to middle-income countries, and these countries generally lack the necessary infrastructure to reduce the incidence and severity of burns. But there has been a worldwide downward trend of burn incidence, burn severity, length of hospital stay, and mortality rate. According to a study article published in 2016, there were 11 studies from 10 countries (Australia, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iran, Israel, the Netherlands, Oman, and the United Kingdom) reporting an increase of burn incidence rates. And in most of the studies (26 studies from 16 countries Australia, Austria, Canada, Chile, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, and the United States) has reported a downward trend of burn.



The above-mentioned statistics indicate that as the number of cases with burns is increasing, there is a rising demand for silver wound dressings.



In addition, the rising burden of Diabetes is also contributing to the market growth as diabetic people are falling prey to the diabetic foot ulcers which are propelling the demand for wound management products.



United States to Hold the Largest Market Share



Major factors that are driving the market studied in the United States are rapidly growing the aging population, a high number of diabetic population, and the developed healthcare system which adapts to the novel innovations. The high number of Diabetic population in the country is indicating that there are chances of rising cases of diabetic ulcers which are showing moderate prevalence. For instance, the National Institute of Health has stated that the incidence of DFU (Diabetic Foot Ulcers) in the United States was 15% in the year 2018. This is augmenting the demand for silver wound dressing in this country and ultimately the market is growing.



Competitive Landscape

The silver wound dressing market is moderately fragmented with the presence of a large number of players. As technology progresses and becomes more viable, the quality of life of patients afflicted with chronic wounds improves. Traditional wound care and closure products are being increasingly substituted with advanced wound care management and closure products due to their efficacy and effectiveness in managing wounds by enabling faster healing. Market players are focusing on various growth strategies in order to enhance the market presence by mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, etc.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891624/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001